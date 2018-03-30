TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday’s All-Long Island boys basketball second team 2018

Greenport guard Ahkee Anderson dribbles the ball up

Greenport guard Ahkee Anderson dribbles the ball up court against East Rockaway in the Long Island Class C boys basketball final at Suffolk County Community College on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Bob Herzog bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
Meet Newsday’s All-Long Island boys basketball second team for the 2017-18 winter season.

Ahkee Anderson, Greenport, G, 5-10, So.

Julien Crittendon, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-2, Sr.

Andrew DeSantis, Garden City, F, 6-4, Sr.

Jalyn Dunlap, Westbury, G, 5-11, Sr.

Malik Edmead, Deer Park, G, 5-8, So.

Tykei Greene, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-3, Sr.

Zed Key, Brentwood, C, 6-8, So.

Tyrone Lyons Jr., St. Anthony’s, G, 6-5, Sr.

Michael O’Connell, Chaminade, G, 6-2, So.

Mike Snowden, Copiague, G/F, 6-4, Sr.

Alex Sobel, Ward Melville, C, 6-8, Sr.

Zion Styles, Uniondale, F, 6-3, Sr.

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

