Newsday’s All-Long Island boys basketball second team 2018
Meet Newsday’s All-Long Island boys basketball second team for the 2017-18 winter season.
Ahkee Anderson, Greenport, G, 5-10, So.
Julien Crittendon, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-2, Sr.
Andrew DeSantis, Garden City, F, 6-4, Sr.
Jalyn Dunlap, Westbury, G, 5-11, Sr.
Malik Edmead, Deer Park, G, 5-8, So.
Tykei Greene, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-3, Sr.
Zed Key, Brentwood, C, 6-8, So.
Tyrone Lyons Jr., St. Anthony’s, G, 6-5, Sr.
Michael O’Connell, Chaminade, G, 6-2, So.
Mike Snowden, Copiague, G/F, 6-4, Sr.
Alex Sobel, Ward Melville, C, 6-8, Sr.
Zion Styles, Uniondale, F, 6-3, Sr.
