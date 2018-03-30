Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball team 2018

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball first team for the 2017-18 winter season.

Newsday Player of the Year: Savion Lewis, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-1, Sr. A case could be made that Savion Lewis was not only Newsday's Long Island Player of the Year, but was also the most improved player. That's how much better he was as a senior, even after earning All-Long Island honors as a junior. Lewis led Long Island in scoring with a 34-point average (up from 21 a year ago). He was unstoppable going to the basket and added range, sinking 54 three-pointers (up from 32 a year ago) in leading Half Hollow Hills East to the first boys basketball Long Island championship in school history. Those pre-school, early-morning shooting sessions really paid off for Lewis, who earned a full scholarship to Division I Quinnipiac and was named New York State's Mr. Basketball. The racy Thunderbird came up especially big in the playoffs, twice scoring 40 points. He scored 40 or more seven times, including a 50-point effort against CHSAA power Chaminade on Jan. 21. Chaminade coach Bob Paul called that performance "the best I have ever seen at the high school level."

Nassau Player of the Year: Danny Ashley, Uniondale, G, 5-10, Sr. Danny Ashley, in Uniondale coach Tom Diana's opinion, is an "old-fashioned point guard" who added a couple of new wrinkles. Not only did he lead the Knights with his passing and timely shooting, but he also mixed it up underneath when necessary. Like in the Nassau County Class AA championship game, when Ashley had 12 rebounds to go along with 14 points and eight steals as Uniondale held off rival Baldwin, 58-46, for its first county title since 2010. Ashley liked to watch the game unfold and then do whatever was necessary to win - score, defend, pass or even rebound. The pass-first point guard averaged 16 points and seven assists. "Coach D puts a lot of trust in me. If we're sloppy, that's on me. If we're good, that's on me," he said after a county semifinal playoff victory. "I'm the one who has to make smart decisions."

Sean Braithwaite, Center Moriches, F, 6-5, Jr. Versatile forward averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the back-to-back Long Island Class B champions. Scored 30 points in LIC victory over Malverne.

Tyson Etienne, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-1, Jr. Leading scorer on one of the best LuHi teams in recent years. Averaged 16.5 ppg and was the Crusaders' best long-range threat with 43 three-pointers.

Jon Harewood, St. Anthony’s, G, 6-1, Sr. Do-it-all guard came up huge for Friars in CHSAA playoffs, scoring 20 vs. Holy Trinity in league semifinals and 22 vs. Chaminade in championship game victory.

Aidan Igiehon, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, C, 6-10, Jr. Legitimate big-time Division I prospect with nearly 50 scholarship offers. Averaged 18 points and 15 rebounds in leading LWA to the Class B Federation Tournament.

Donatas Kupsas, Long Island Lutheran, F, 6-9, Sr. In the middle of everything for Federation-bound Crusaders. Averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, improved shooting range and altered countless shots. Signed to play at Division I Weber State.

Josh Serrano, Amityville, G, 5-11, Sr. Dynamic scorer with tremendous range was second in Suffolk with 26-point average for Suffolk Overall champs. Led Warriors to their first Long Island Championship since 2013.

Tyler Small, Holy Trinity, G, 6-2, Sr. CHSAA coaches voted him Player of the Year. He scored 19 points per game and was especially hot down the stretch, averaging 25 points in final five games.

Jarell White, Bellport, F, 6-4, Jr. Double-double machine averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds, led the Clippers to co-championship of Suffolk IV with a 19-game winning streak and has never attempted a three.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Jim Hegmann, Garden City Guided the Trojans to their first county championship in 60 years, highlighted by a 22-game winning streak and victory over Floral Park in title game.