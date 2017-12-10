Top 25 boys basketball players for 2017-18

A look at the top high school boys basketball on Long Island as the 2017-18 season gets underway. (Players are listed in alphabetical order.)

Taliq Abdul-Rahim, Valley Stream North, G, 5-11 Sr. Athletic guard with the ability to attack the rim and facilitate the Spartans' offense.

Ahkee Anderson, Greenport, G, 5-10, Soph. Averaged 18 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals as a freshman last season. He's one of the most dynamic players in Suffolk VIII.

Danny Ashley, Uniondale, G, 5-10, Sr. Averaged 17 points, seven assists and three steals a game and plays some of the toughest defense on Long Island. Among colleges interested in the Newsday All-Long Island selection are LIU Post, St. Thomas Aquinas and Sacred Heart.

Isaiah Bien-Aise, Westbury, 6-5, G/F, Sr. The versatile combo player averaged more than nine points a game for the defending Long Island Class AA champions. Scored nine points with 10 rebounds in a 61-60 victory over Half Hollow Hills East in the final.

Sean Braithwaite, Center Moriches, 6-5, G/F, Jr. Averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, receiving Division I and Division II college interest. A triple-double threat, he had 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in an 80-60 victory over Oyster Bay in the Long Island Class B championship.

Bobby Connors, Chaminade, 6-4, G/F, Sr. Averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game for the Long Island CHSAA champions. He scored 20 points in an 85-65 victory over Holy Trinity in the title game.

Chris Crespo, Smithtown West, G, 6-3, Sr. Leads the defending Suffolk III champions after averaging 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals a game last season.

Julien Crittendon, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-2, Sr. With a knack for the big moment, Crittendeon -- who averaged 15 points a game last season -- scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter of a 64-62 victory over Bay Shore to win the Suffolk AA championship last year.

Nasim Cylin, Baldwin, F, 6-4, Sr. Averaged 10 points a game last season as an athletic outside playe. He will take on a larger role in the offense this season.

Andrew DeSantis, Garden City, G, 6-4, Sr. DeSantis averaged 26 points and seven rebounds a game last season, including a streak of four-straight 30-point games.

Jon Harewood, St. Anthony’s, G, 6-1, Sr. Receiving interest from LIU Post, Queens, Molloy, and St. Francis College. He averaged 16 points and three assists a game last season. Can lead and play off the ball for the offense.

Alyjah Hill, Hewlett, G, 6-0, Sr. A quick guard and great decision-maker, Hill leads a Hewlett team looking for a deep postseason run. He averaged 18.8 points per game last season, including a 40-point outburst against Roslyn.

Aidan Igiehon, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, 6-10, C, Jr. Being recruited by nearly every school in the country, Igiehon continues to improve his game, and owns the paint. He averaged 21 points and 15 rebounds a game last season for the PSAA champions.

Zed Key, Brentwood, F/C, 6-8, Soph. With offers from Stony Brook, Iona, Cincinnati and UMass, Key is an athletic big man with good speed who can handle the ball in space. He averaged 12 points and 10 assists a game last season.

Donatas Kupsas, Long Island Lutheran, F, 6-9, Sr. Receiving interest from schools like Hofstra, Weber State, Fordham and Vermont. He averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds a game last season as LuHi reached the Class AA state federation state semifinals.

Savion Lewis, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-1, Sr. A four-year varsity player, Lewis led Half Hollow Hills East to the Suffolk AA championship, averaging 21 points per game -- including four 30-point games. Lewis, who is committed to Quinnipiac, is a returning Newsday All-Long Island selection.

Tyrone Lyons, St. Anthony’s, G/F, 6-6, Sr. Averaged 14.5 points and nine rebounds a game last season as a dynamic force with great size and speed. He is committed to North Carolina A&T, and will be looking to lead St. Anthony's to a CHSAA title.

Essam Mostafa, Long Island Lutheran, F/C, 6-9, Jr. A force in the paint, he averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds a game last season and will be one of three 6-9 players for LuHi.

Victor Olawoye, Elmont, G, 6-1, Sr. A quick guard, he averaged 15 points, four assists and three rebounds a game for the Nassau A champions, and will be even more of an offensive focal point this season.

Josh Serrano, Amityville, G, 5-11, Sr. Able to dominate with his shot and facilitate with the pass, the Newsday All-Long Island selection averaged 26 points and seven assists a game last season.

Tyler Small, Holy Trinity, G, 6-2, Sr. Averaged 15 points and six rebounds a game last season and is not a player you want to give an open look to.

Michael Snowden, Copiague, G, 6-4, Sr. A big, strong guard, he averaged 16 points last season and is receiving interest from NYIT and John Jay.

Alex Sobel, Ward Melville, 6-8, C, Sr. One of the tallest players in Suffolk, Sobel controls the paint every night, including a 22-point, 24-rebound performance against Sachem North last year. He averaged 17.8 points per game last year.

Jacob Wiener, Syosset, G/F, 6-0, Sr. He averaged 12 points per game and led Nassau AA-I in three-point field goals and free throw percentage last season, according to coach Greg Cardona.