Sean Walsh gave Northport its final lead on a floater with three minutes left in the second overtime as the host Tigers survived Smithtown West, 80-75, in a Suffolk III boys basketball thriller on Wednesday night.

Walsh went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the second overtime to seal the win and finished with 20 points. Pat Healy led Northport (5-0) with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Smithtown West’s Matt Behrens (22 points) beat the buzzer with a three-pointer from the top of the key for a tie at 63 at the end of regulation. Northport led 61-53 with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter before the Bulls scored 10 points in the final 40 seconds to force overtime. Healy scored the tying bucket in the first OT with a late layup to tie it at 69.

“Patrick and Sean have been on varsity for three years and are so talented and coachable and now they’re showcasing their talents in difficult situations,” Northport coach Andrew D’Eloia said. “Hopefully this game will make us better down the road.”

Added Walsh, who had seven rebounds and four assists: “We never quit, trusted each other and just kept with it. Things didn’t go our way in the fourth but we kept grinding it out.”

Sam Frank led Smithtown West (3-1) with 23 points and Michael Behrens added 12. Northport (5-0) got a boost from forward Nick Watts, who scored five of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and created a rebounding advantage on both the offensive and defensive glass finishing with 17 boards and four blocks. The Tigers held their largest lead at eight points in the third quarter, before Smithtown West rallied and made it 42-40 after Matt Behrens’ three-pointer from the wing in the final seconds.

“I’ve seen the Behrens brothers make some unbelievable shots, and I love them,” D’Eloia said. “But I can’t wait until they graduate.”

Northport will visit Smithtown West on Jan. 31.