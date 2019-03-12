TODAY'S PAPER
NYSPHSAA state boys basketball tournament schedule

Long Island is sending four representatives upstate: Brentwood (Class AA), Manhasset (Class A), Center Moriches (Class B) and Greenport (Class C).

Bryce Harris of Brentwood, left, poses for a celebratory selfie with fan and classmate Ashon Isaacs after the Indians' 57-54 win over Uniondale in the Long Island Class AA boys basketball final at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Long Island is sending four representatives upstate for this weekend's NYSPHSAA boys basketball state championships: Brentwood (Class AA), Manhasset (Class A), Center Moriches (Class B) and Greenport (Class C).

Here are the dates and times for this weekend'ds action at the Floyd L. Maines Arena in Binghamton.

Friday, March 15

Class B semifinals: Center Moriches (21-5) vs. Lowville (21-2), 11:15 a.m.

Class A semifinals: Manhasset (21-3) vs. Poughkeepsie (23-3), 3 p.m.

Class AA semifinals: Brentwood (24-2) vs. Kingston (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Class C semifinals: Greenport (21-2) vs. Cooperstown (23-2), 10:45 a.m.

Class B final: TBD, 5:15 p.m.

Class A final: TBD, 7 p.m.

Class AA final: TBD, 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Class C final: TBD, noon

