NYSPHSAA state boys basketball tournament schedule
Long Island is sending four representatives upstate for this weekend's NYSPHSAA boys basketball state championships: Brentwood (Class AA), Manhasset (Class A), Center Moriches (Class B) and Greenport (Class C).
Here are the dates and times for this weekend'ds action at the Floyd L. Maines Arena in Binghamton.
Friday, March 15
Class B semifinals: Center Moriches (21-5) vs. Lowville (21-2), 11:15 a.m.
Class A semifinals: Manhasset (21-3) vs. Poughkeepsie (23-3), 3 p.m.
Class AA semifinals: Brentwood (24-2) vs. Kingston (21-2), 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
Class C semifinals: Greenport (21-2) vs. Cooperstown (23-2), 10:45 a.m.
Class B final: TBD, 5:15 p.m.
Class A final: TBD, 7 p.m.
Class AA final: TBD, 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 17
Class C final: TBD, noon
