TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 59° Good Evening
Overcast 59° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Pat Williamson makes a statement for Harborfields

The junior guard scored 11 points to help Harborfields in Glen Cove’s raucous gymnasium.

Pat Williamson #2 of Harborfields shoots a jumper

Pat Williamson #2 of Harborfields shoots a jumper during a non-league boys basketball game against host Glen Cove High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jordan Lauterbach  jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The shot went down with a statement. Harborfields’ boys basketball would not wilt. With a little more than one second remaining in the first half, junior guard Pat Williamson drilled a three-pointer and announced that, even in a hostile cross-county environment, his squad would not be stopped.

In the end, Harborfields left Glen Cove 65-57 winners Tuesday over the home team. They were tested all throughout the second half, with fans filling the gym with noise every time the visitors stepped to the line, but nothing would deter the Tornadoes in their non-league opener.

“We loved the atmosphere,” Williamson, who scored 11 points, said of the raucous gym. “It’s great to play in. It was a great game and a great win.”

Williamson’s three capped a 13-5 run in the final 5:02 of the first half.

“It definitely felt good to hit it,” Williamson said. “I was glad that I was the guy that they wanted to shoot the ball. It definitely gave us momentum going into the second half.”

The three was a byproduct of a cavalcade of screens — a play that didn’t work earlier in the half, but resulted in a bucket at the most opportune time.

“Coach called the play and, at first it didn’t work, then I got the ball with time left and I just let it go,” Williamson said.

Tim Carr Jr. led Harborfields with 16 points in what was a fairly balanced offensive attack. The Tornadoes had four players in double figures. Ryan Shanghie and Ryan Rittberger both had 10 points. Glen Cove’s Michael Vaughan led all scorers with 27.

The residual effects of Williamson’s three helped Harborfields extend their lead. They used a 12-5 run to build a 47-33 lead midway through the third quarter.

“It was just as good as a buzzer beater,” Carr said of Williamson’s tone-setting three. “It sent us into the locker room with a lot of spirit, and it really brought us together at halftime to really push for that 12-5 run . . . We wanted to end the game early,”

But Glen Cove wasn’t game on that bargain. They sent Harborfields to the line early and often, 42 times in total, and dared the visitors to put the game away with freebies. Nineteen made foul shots, while not a fantastic percentage, was enough to quell any comeback.

“We’ve been training for four weeks now, getting ready for this game,” Carr said. “Coach [Darin Ford] keeps telling us it’s a building year, not a rebuilding year. We’re building up from last year.”

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

John Glenn head coach Sean McGinty directs his Glenn girls earn first league win
Tim Carr, Jr. #12 of Harborfields drives to Harborfields vs. Glen Cove boys hoops
John Glenn's Alyssa Adomaites drives to the basket Bayport-Blue Point vs. Glenn girls hoops
Co-Hansen Award winners Dylan Laube of Westhampton, left, Suffolk football awards dinner
Center Moriches' Ben Hamilton celebrates his first goal Newsday's All-Long Island boys soccer team
Sammy Gibson of Long Beach plays the ball Newsday's All-Long Island boys volleyball team
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE