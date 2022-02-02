Upon taking the floor Wednesday night, Caden Morra and the rest of the Plainedge boys basketball team continued to shoulder the burden of a drought that was almost unfathomable.

One that initially began well before this unit was even born.

Over the course of nearly 30 years, according to coach John Mateyko, the program had failed to qualify for the postseason.

Putting an end to that streak weighed heavily on their minds, and on this night, it was this group that finally turned the long-awaited moment into a reality.

Morra had 21 points and Joseph Iadevaio added 13 as visiting Plainedge defeated Floral Park, 65-56, in Nassau A-IV to earn its first playoff berth since 1993.

"This is a big accomplishment for us," Morra said. "That was a goal for us coming into the season. This was a really big win. That was the main focal point."

Now that Plainedge (6-3) is back in the playoff picture, Iadevaio expressed the ultimate confidence in his team’s potential.

"This means everything to us," Iadevaio said. "We’re looking for that championship. We’re going to go deep into the playoffs and we’re going to win."

Leading 42-39 with 7:28 remaining, Plainedge took control. Morra converted back-to-back layups and Iadevaio tacked on another to cap an 11-2 run with 4:47 to move ahead 53-41.

Plainedge maintained its double-digit lead until the final minute, when the Knights were able to pull to within only eight.

Floral Park (8-2) cut an 11-2 first-quarter deficit to 23-19 on a layup by Chris Naronis with 4:24 to go in the opening half. A layup and a three-pointer from about 6 feet behind the arc on the right wing by Morra helped give Plainedge a 34-26 advantage at halftime. Plainedge led 42-36 entering the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth third.

After losing to Floral Park on Jan. 4, 80-71, Plainedge made the necessary adjustments in the rematch, specifically utilizing a smaller lineup and employing a zone defense this time around.

"We knew where we had to switch up our defense, since we struggled in the first quarter against them last time," Morra said. "We stopped their shooters and got the win."

Despite a shortened season that resulted in only one win for his players last year, Mateyko continued to set their sights on ending a nearly three-decade postseason absence.

And when the final buzzer sounded on Wednesday, it was no longer a dream. Plainedge was finally back.

"I think we’re going to be a tough out for whoever gets us," Mateyko said. "Getting back to the playoffs really means a lot because we finally achieved our goal."