Following a subpar first quarter effort on Saturday afternoon, Dylan Banner of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK challenged himself to elevate his level of intensity for the rest of the game.

Once he did, his team certainly reaped the benefits.

Entering the day ranked seventh amongst Nassau County boys basketball scorers at 21.7 points per game, Banner not only produced another dominant effort against the Westbury, but also put on a clinic in the process with his unique versatility.

Essentially doubling as a point-forward for the Hawks with his 6-3 frame, elite floor vision, high-level passing ability and a proficiency for running the floor, Banner notched 29 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK’s 60-39 road victory over Westbury in Nassau AA-II.

"First quarter I was kind of just standing around in the paint waiting for the ball to get to me," Banner said. "Second quarter I kind of went to go get it and got in transition, started running, trusting my teammates getting me the ball and we did a good job."

Plainview won its sixth straight and improved to 3-0 in conference play, while Westbury fell to 3-1.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Everyone knows about Dylan when we play against them," Plainview coach Mike Harris said. "He’s not just a scorer and that’s what makes us so dangerous. If they double him we’re going to find other guys. He’s not a guy that wants his. He gets his, but he also wants to get everyone else involved and that’s what makes him so special."

A layup followed by point guard Brody Girsky’s corner three capped a 14-2 run and gave the Hawks a 24-12 advantage with 3:56 to go in the first half. Plainview locked in defensively throughout the second quarter, limiting Westbury to just four points and entered halftime ahead 26-14.

Banner tacked on another eight points in the third, including six unanswered as part of a 10-0 Plainview spurt. The Hawks took a commanding 43-22 lead entering the fourth and cruised the rest of the way.

"Whenever Dylan gets in the paint it seems like he always makes it," said Girsky, who added 15 points and five assists. "Just having him down there to run things is huge."

While Harris understood that another strong performance from Banner would be vital, he also placed an emphasis on containing Westbury’s top offensive threat, Anthony Todd, who entered as Nassau’s fourth-leading scorer at 22.9 points per game.

Much to Harris’ satisfaction, the Hawks executed the defensive gameplan of swarming to Todd to a tee, limiting him to just seven points total.

"He’s a tremendous player," Harris said. "He can attack the rim and is one of the most athletic players we’ll see all year. But our gameplan was we knew he wanted to get to the rim. So any time he touched the ball we had two, three, four guys coming after him."