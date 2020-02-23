TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
Anthony Follett of Portledge dribbles the ball against
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

NYSAIS Class B final: Portledge vs. Poly Prep

Print

Portledge fell to Poly Prep, 69-55, in the NYSAIS Class B final on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Fieldston School.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Northport's Kelly Mclaughlin drives by Ward Melville's Morgan Photos: Ward Melville vs. Northport in the Suffolk girls basketball Class AA semifinals Longwood's Janelle Brown drives to the net while Photos: Hills East vs. Longwood in the Suffolk girls basketball Class AA semifinals Brandon Weiss of Jericho drives to the basket Photos: Wantagh vs. Jericho in the Nassau boys basketball Class A quarterfinal Myles Goddard of Amityville drives to the net Photos: Amityville vs. Kings Park in the Suffolk boys basketball Class A final Elmont's Jordan Lawson drives the baseline against Friends Photos: Friends Academy vs. Elmont in the Nassau boys basketball Class A quarterfinal Naejon Ward of Center Moriches moves the ball Photos: Center Moriches vs. Southold in the Suffolk Class BCD final Deandre Blagrove of Malverne reacts as the Mules Photos: Academy Charter vs. Malverne in the Nassau boys basketball Class B final Brianna Winkler of West Babylon goes up for Photos: Sayville vs. West Babylon in a Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal Port Jefferson celebrates their 42-28 win over Mattituck Photos: Port Jefferson vs. Mattituck in the Suffolk girls basketball Class B final Danielle Davis of Friends Academy draws a shooting Photos: Carle Place vs. Friends Academy in the Nassau girls basketball Class B final Westhampton Beach guard Olivia Rongo tries for the Photos: Hauppauge vs. Westhampton in the Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal Katie McMahon of South Side, left, makes an Photos: South Side vs. Mepham in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals Ward Melville guard Giancarlo Serratore moves into the Photos: Ward Melville vs. Brentwood in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Anthony Daley of Deer Park goes head to Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals: Central Islip vs. Deer Park photos Northport's Pat Healy moves the ball in the Photos: Bay Shore vs. Northport in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals North Babylon's Kevin Blanchet #24 and Commack's Spencer Photos: North Babylon vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Noa Fisher of Great Neck South maneuvers around Photos: Great Neck South vs. Wantagh in the Nassau girls basketball Class A quarterfinals Armani Zeigler of Amityville puts up the layup Photos: Miller Place vs. Amityville in the Suffolk boys basketball Class A semifinals
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search