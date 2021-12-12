Private schools boys basketball team-by-team preview
INDEPENDENT
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS
Last season: 3-0
Coach: John Buck
KEY PLAYERS
Lou Hutchinson, 6-6, G, Sr.;James Johns, 6-6, G, Jr. Jayden Pierre, 6-2, G, Sr.; Jayden Reid, 5-11, G, Jr.; Finley Sheridan, 6-9, F, Sr.
ABOUT THE CRUSADERS: With their sights set on a Federation championship after winning the federation title in the 2019-20 season, the Crusaders will be lead by the backcourt combination of Pierre and Reid. Pierre, committed to Providence, is a dynamic playmaker who will be making plays for himself and others throughout the winter.
PSAA
PORTLEDGE PANTHERS
Last season: 1-0
Coach: Nick Tsikitas
KEY PLAYERS
Zaire Baines, 5-11, G, Sr.; Anthony Follett, 6-5, G/F, Jr.; Brandon Lorber, 6-2, F, Sr.
Aazayah Ross, 6-1, G, Sr.; Joe Scandalios, 5-10, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Led by Baines, who enters the season with 2,334 points and just 465 points shy of Long Island's all-time scoring record of 2,799. Baines can also set up his teammates and contributes in every aspect of the game. He and Follett form one of the best 1-2 combos on Long Island.
STONY BROOK BEARS
Last Season: N/A
Coach: Joe Calabria
KEY PLAYERS: CJ Edwards-Innis, 6-3, G, Sr.; Oskar Humper, 6-7, G/F, Jr.; Lance Piper, 6-5, G, Soph.; Gustav Skogsjo, 6-3, G, Soph.; Niks Zemitis, 6-4, G, Jr.;
ABOUT THE BEARS: With good size and balance, Stony Brook will be a tough team in the PSAA.