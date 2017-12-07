One is a bolt of crackling lightning, a talkative slasher who seemingly can get to the basket at will. The other rolls in silent thunder, with a quiet demeanor but a noisy offensive game.

Senior guards and best friends Savion Lewis and Julien Crittendon are on the verge of creating a perfect storm for Half Hollow Hills East this season. “Savion is more of a vocal guy; Julien is more of a let-my-actions-speak-louder-than-my-words guy,” Hills East coach Peter Basel said.

Each has expanded his game, adding skills from the other’s repertoire, and both are strongly motivated to take the Thunderbirds to the state tournament for the first time in school history after an excruciating last-second loss to Westbury in last season’s Long Island Class AA final that still haunts and drives them.

“We were one point short last year and knowing that one possession, one free throw could’ve made the difference makes us mad,” said Lewis, the speedy one who averaged 20 points per game last season and signed in the fall to play at Division I Quinnipiac. “We’re okay with winning counties (for the first time), but we should’ve won the whole thing. We’re coming back hungry and stronger.”

Or as Crittendon, the soft-spoken shooter who averaged 17.8 points and made 41 three-pointers last season, put it, “We definitely have a chip on our shoulders after that loss in the LIC.”

Knocking that chip off will be a challenge for opponents because of their versatility. Is Lewis, with his blazing speed and strength to get to the rim, the point guard? Or is Crittendon the playmaker since he can draw the defense with his shooting range and newly developed Euro-step? “We’ve been playing together since the fifth grade. I know what he’s going to do; he knows what I’m going to do,” Crittendon said. “We can mess with the defense’s head because we’re hard to deal with. Each of us can be the 1 or the 2.”

They’ve played those roles against each other for years, on playgrounds and hardwood courts from Long Island to the Bronx on the AAU circuit. They are fierce competitors as well as fast friends. “Our relationship off the court helps our relationship on the court,” Lewis said. “We’ve had ups and downs. I can yell at him; he can yell at me. We understand. There’s no ego problem.”

Basel intends to exploit that bond. “They’re very inter-changeable. We’re going to try to get Savion off the ball this year instead of him always running the offense,” Basel said. “That means Julien will take the role of being the point guard. Savion can break people down, but he’ll look to pass. Julien is a prolific scorer. He wows me with some of the things he does.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Long Island’s most dynamic backcourt is the primary reason Hills East, with four starters back from a 21-5 team, is considered a strong favorite to dominate Class AA this season. But with great expectations comes great pressure. Lewis and Crittendon embrace both.

“I want to set the bar high,” Lewis said. “I want to be the first Hills East team to go to states. We already did counties and that was cool, but the expectations are high this year. With Julien being my best friend on and off the court, there’s definitely emotion. Why not win it all this one last time?”

Why not, indeed? “There will be a lot of pressure on us, but we know what we have to do,” Crittendon said. “We have the league and county banners from 2017. We want to put up another one.”

They spent the summer trying to turn that dream into a reality. “I worked on my mid-range shot, my ball-handling and my decision-making,” said Crittendon, deadly from downtown and on the recruiting radar of several Division II colleges. “I like to switch it up. I can shoot the three pretty consistently, but I can also push it and take it to the basket. I would say I’m crafty around the rim. You never know what I’m going to do.”

Lewis needed to add range to complement his rocket-to-the-rim bursts. “I wanted to improve my three-point game. I worked all summer — early morning, late nights. I’m ready to showcase it,” Lewis said. “I’m probably the fastest and savviest guard on Long Island. And I have a killer’s mindset. I don’t think anyone I’m playing against is bring the same mindset.

“My role this year is to be more of a leader,” Lewis added. “The scoring and dishing will come, but the other players have to be involved. It’s not just the ‘me and Julien show.’ ’’

The Thunderbirds have already created a buzz around Long Island. “We go over to Hills West for a scrimmage and the place was packed,” Basel said. “We went to Amityville and the place was jammed like it was a game. I told the kids, ‘People are coming to see you. Put on a show but respect our opponents. You guys are like a traveling rock-star band.’ ’’

The Fabulous Thunderbirds?