Andre Snoddy, Louis Stallone solid in St. Anthony's loss

You can tell by just watching a few minutes of a St. Anthony’s boys basketball game that Andre Snoddy and Louis Stallone have a special connection.

Snoddy and Stallone were both members of the Friars’ league championship title team as sophomores. Their on-court chemistry has only continued to grow from there and now as seniors, the St. Anthony’s duo shines on the floor.

“Me and him know each other’s strong spots and how to get each other the ball,” Snoddy said. “So that’s one thing that people recognize a lot too -- that chemistry with me and him.”

Even in losing efforts, there’s no debating the connection they share. Snoddy had 18 points and Stallone added 14 points with the two often finding each other for assists in a 44-41 loss to Mount St. Michael at the sixth annual Shooting Stars Basketball Showcase at Long Island Lutheran Saturday morning.

“I just think they have an IQ for each other,” coach Sal Lagano said. “They can use eye contact, things like that. They are just so comfortable with each other and we give them the freedom to do that.”

In a tightly contested game featuring three ties and five lead changes in the second half, St. Anthony’s missed a potential tying three-pointer as time expired. But neither team had a large advantage at any point, as St. Anthony’s 15-11 advantage after the opening quarter was the largest lead of the game.

Mount St. Michael outscored St. Anthony’s, 7-4, in a defensive fourth quarter after entering the period tied at 37.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“To be honest, I think we got better as the game went on,” Snoddy said. “Even though we lost, I think we got better and we stuck together, played more as a team and we just keep getting better each and every game.”

And with CHSAA play set to begin next week, the Friars (7-3) hope non-league games against tough competition can help the team with the goals of a title.

“We’ve played a strong non-league schedule this year,” Stallone said. “Mount St. Michael, they played tough. Those city teams always play tough but I think with our Catholic league this year, it’s going to be a very tough, hard schedule, every night is going to be a battle. Our coach always compares it to the SEC or ACC as one of the best leagues on Long Island.”

“The league is so good,” Lagano said. “Everyone’s got players. I think it comes down to maybe some experience, making a shot here and there and that’s what this environment can help with.”