TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Smithtown Christian girls' dream season ends

This underdog story was no match for its powerhouse opponent, undefeated South Kortright. Smithtown Christian lost, 65-35, at Floyd L. Maines Arena in Binghamton. 

Pierson's Sofia Mancino (5) looks to get around

Pierson's Sofia Mancino (5) looks to get around Smithtown Christian's Dorothy Pierre (25) in the first quarter during the Suffolk girls basketball Class C finals between Smithtown Christian and Pierson on Friday Feb. 15, 2019, at Centereach High School. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Desiree Mathurin desiree.mathurin@newsday.com
Print

This season was different for the Smithtown Christian girls basketball team.

A year after not having a varsity team because of enrollment and two years after losing every game, it entered Sunday's state class D Southeast Regional final with a winning record.  

But this underdog story was no match for its powerhouse opponent, undefeated South Kortright. Smithtown Christian lost, 65-35, at Floyd L. Maines Arena in Binghamton. 

“We knew this would be a challenging game,” Smithtown Christian coach John Vaeth said. “But we didn’t give up. We’ve been a varsity team for one year and we beat some quality teams. The girls worked really hard and played until the last minute.”

Eighth-grader Abigail Loiacono led Smithtown Christian with 20 points.  

“When push comes to shove, Abigail doesn’t back down,” Vaeth said. “She controls the offense, scores and sets up other players for the assist. Some of the bigs today were 6-feet and she still drove right toward them.”

Senior forward Dorothy Pierre added seven points and center Jane McCabe totaled 14 rebounds.

South Kortright improved to 24-0. 

Although the game didn’t favor the Knights, Vaeth is certain this won’t be the last time Smithtown Christian makes it to the finals.

“We had a great season,” Vaeth said. “In this game we never backed down. I’m hoping this is the start to a new and better program.”

By Desiree Mathurin desiree.mathurin@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

John Mastando #30 of Manhasset drives to the LI Class A final: Manhasset vs. Wyandanch
Huntington's Justin Stevens runs his leg in the New Balance track nationals
Newsday chronicled the Brentwood girls soccer team's 2017 'We are Brentwood:' 1 season with the high school girls soccer team
East Islip's Jenny Murphy competes in the NYSPHSAA State boys and girls bowling championships
Holy Trinity teammates celebrate after their 60-49 win Holy Trinity at the CHSAA state Class B tournament
Longwood's Taydra Simpson drives the lane for two LI Class AA girls basketball final: Longwood vs. Baldwin