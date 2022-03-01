TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Derek Reed's 31 points power Southampton to Suffolk BCD title

Southampton guard Derek Reed takes the steal in

Southampton guard Derek Reed takes the steal in for two points against Pierson in the Suffolk Class BCD final on Tuesday at Longwood. Credit: George A Faella

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Print

Derek Reed remembered the last time Southampton played Pierson earlier this season.

The junior guard called it "one of the worst games I’ve ever played" and wanted to make up for it in the Suffolk BCD boys basketball championship game rematch at Longwood.

Did he ever.

Reed came out firing on Tuesday night, scoring eight points in the first quarter and 20 of his game-high 31 in the first half Southampton beat Pierson, 87-54, to advance to the Suffolk small school championship game Friday against Class A champion Kings Park.

"Every coach wants a kid like Reed," Southampton coach Herm Lamison said. "He’s only a junior and he’s got serious upside - he’s just scratching the surface where he is right now."

That a 10-point win over a local rival in the middle of the season constitutes a make-up game tells you just how dominant Southampton (19-2) has been. The team hasn’t lost a game in 2022 and is hoping to ride that momentum all the way to a state title.

"We only look forward to the next game on the schedule, Nassau, Suffolk, it doesn’t matter," Lamison said. "You have to come ready to play basketball."

Southampton had been off for eight days, and Lamison was pleased with the way his team played right from the start. Southampton led 42-19 at halftime after outscoring Pierson 25-10 in the second quarter.

"The first half was telling for us because we knew we wanted to get out to a good start because Pierson is a good team," Lamison said. "They’re ranked number one in the state among ‘C’ schools for a reason."

The Whalers (18-2), who will play Carle Place on March 9 for a trip to the state tournament, were led by Wilson Bennett’s 20 points.

Southampton also got big contributions from LeBron Napier, who scored 23 points, and Andrew Venesina, who had 13.

After the completion of the Suffolk tournament, Southampton will play the yet-to-be-determined Nassau B champion, also on March 9, for the Long Island championship.

"Every game we look to win regardless of who our opponent is," Napier said. "We prepare for everybody the same with hard work in practice and making sure our game is spot on."

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

More high schools

Pierson forward Charlie Culver drives the lane for
Photos: Suffolk Class BCD boys hoops final
In this week's High School Spotlight, Newsday's Gregg
HS Spotlight: Highlights from the state wrestling tournament
Eastport-South Manor's Stephen Lukas wrestles Washingtonville's Andrew Marchese
Photos: Day 2 at the NY state wrestling tournament
Cold Spring Harbor, senior, 145 pounds (Div. II)
Meet LI's 2022 state wrestling champions
Chaminade's Malachy Kelly (24) looks to get around
Photos: Chaminade vs. St. John the Baptist boys hoops
Sacred Heart guard Bridget Thieke looks to dribble
Photos: Sacred Heart vs. Our Lady of Mercy girls hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?