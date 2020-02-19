TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
Smithtown Christian guard DenMark Simon takes the steal
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Suffolk Class CD final: Southold vs. Smithtown Christian

Print

Southold defeated Smithtown Christian, 51-30, in the Suffolk Class CD final on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Centereach.

MORE PHOTOS

Justin Faulkner of Academy Charter scores from inside Photos: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Academy Charter Nassau boys basketball 'B' semifinals Michael Warren, Jr. of Malverne drives inside the Photos: Wheatley vs. Malverne Nassau boys basketball 'B' semifinals Friends Academy #12 Dannielle Davis lays up shot Nassau Class B girls basketball semifinals: Friends vs. CSH Carle Place #21 Erin Leary drives to the Nassau Class B girls basketball semifinal: Carle Place vs. Malverne photos Pierson forward Henry Brooks moves the ball into Photos: Southold vs. Pierson Suffolk Class C boys basketball Smithtown Christian guard Josh Mangum drives the outside Photos: Shelter Island vs. Smithtown Christian Suffolk Class D boys basketball Riverhead guard Adrian Johnson drives the paint against Photos: Ward Melville vs. Riverhead in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round Commack's Thomas Abbott tries to keep the ball Photos Longwood vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round Stony Brook's Wuraola Obasanjo and Niamh Scanlon can't Photos: Stony Brook vs. Portledge in the PSAA girls basketball final Walt Whitman guard Mia Stampfel moves the ball Photos: North Babylon vs. Whitman in the Suffolk Class A playoffs Bryce Bland of Half Hollow Hills West steals Photos: Hauppauge vs. Hills West in Class A quarterfinals Elmont #1 Gus Louis a key player on Photos: Manhasset vs. Elmont boys hoops Bronny James of Sierra Canyon chases down Rafael Photos: LuHi takes on Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Yosuf Alekozay of Bethpage squares to the net Photos: North Shore vs. Bethpage boys basketball Justin Norman of Freeport brides to the basket Photos: Freeport vs. Massapequa boys basketball Thomas Cirrito of Miller Place dribbles behind his Photos: Miller Place vs. Glenn boys basketball Chris Bradberry of Port Washington looks to pass Photos: Westbury vs. Port Washington boys hoops East Islip, Kim Pasha #23 and Deer Park Photos: East Islip vs. Deer Park girls hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search