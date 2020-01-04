St. Anthony's vs. Mount St. Michael (Bronx)
St. Anthony's lost to Mount St. Michael, 44-41, in the Shooting Stars Basketball Showcase at Long Island Lutheran on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Brentwood vs. Ward Melville boys basketball Photos: Deer Park vs. North Babylon boys basketball Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: Northport vs. Glenn Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: SJB vs. Sewanhaka North Babylon vs. Hills East Photos: Mac Arthur vs. Cold Spring Harbor girls basketball Photos: Commack vs. Riverhead boys basketball Photos: Uniondale vs. Massapequa boys basketball Photos: Bethpage vs. Lawrence boys basketball Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa boys hoops Photos: Massapequa-Farmingdale girls hoops Photos: Lynbrook-Floral Park girls hoops Westbury vs. Half Hollow Hills East photos Brentwood vs. Sachem East photos Sayville vs. Mt. Sinai photos Longwood vs. Central Islip photos Photos: St. John the Baptist vs. Sachem East girls basketball Photos: HIlls West vs. Islip boys basketball
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.