Snoddy helps St. Anthony's top Holy Trinity for CHSAA crown

It was everything and more you’d want a championship game to be.

Holy Trinity and St. Anthony’s have been at the top of the CHSAA boys basketball ladder since the season began, and Tuesday proved why the two teams were the rightful ones to be playing for a title. Both teams entered with identical records, and only separated by one game in league play.

Any time one team had a basket, the other had one as an answer. When one made a defensive stop, the other did the same.

But in the end, it was Andre Snoddy who was unwavering and unwilling to accept defeat. The St. Anthony’s senior scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and two points in overtime as the Friars defeated Holy Trinity, 51-47, in the boys basketball Nassau/Suffolk CHSAA championship game at Hofstra’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex Tuesday evening. He finished with 18 points for the Friars, which outscored Holy Trinity, 8-4, in the overtime period.

It’s the Friars' second CHSAA title in the last three years.

St. Anthony’s (21-5) advances to play in the state CHSAA Class A semifinals at Hofstra University Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The state championship will be March 14 at Fordham University. Holy Trinity, which won the title last season, finishes at 20-6.

Tristan Correa, who finished with 12 points, made two key foul shots with 34.5 seconds left in overtime to give St. Anthony’s a 49-44 lead.

After a three-pointer from Holy Trinity’s TJ Long with 11.3 seconds left in overtime cut St. Anthony’s lead to 50-47, Jalyke Wyatt-Gaines made a foul shot to expand the Friars’ lead to 51-47 with 10.3 seconds left in the period.

With the score tied at 41 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Holy Trinity’s Long had a pivotal steal near midcourt, leading to Mike Sixsmith being fouled at the basket with 22 seconds left. The senior guard hit both foul shots to give the Titans a 43-41 lead.

Then, Snoddy answered like he had all quarter for St. Anthony’s. The Friars 6-5 guard who often plays more like a forward back his defender down and made a layup with nine seconds left to tie the score at 43. Holy Trinity missed a last-second shot for overtime.

The first quarter featured three ties and three lead changes, culminating with a tied score at 15 following the opening eight minutes.

St. Anthony’s took control during the majority of the second quarter, scoring the first six points of the period and holding Holy Trinity without a field goal until 1:35 remaining in the quarter. The Friars took a 28-25 lead into halftime, as Mike Sixsmith hit a three-pointer with two seconds remaining for Holy Trinity to pull the score to within three points.

Holy Trinity (20-6) took its first lead in the second half following a three-pointer by Sixsmith with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter, taking a 32-31 advantage. Long made a layup on the ensuing possession to give the Titans a 34-31 lead, promoting a St. Anthony’s timeout with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Long’s basket was the final of the period, in which Holy Trinity held the Friars to three points.

The Titans took a 39-35 lead with 5:26 remaining in the game after Sixsmith’s third three-pointer of the game. But St. Anthony’s responded with the next two field goals, coming from Andre Snoddy and Louis Stallone to tie the score at 39 with 4:02 remaining in the period.