TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
Kings Park guard Jack Garside hits the jumper
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Suffolk Class A boys basketball semifinals: Hills West vs. Kings Park

Print

No. 2 Kings Park and No. 3 Half Hollow Hills West matched up in the Suffolk Class A boys basketball semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Kings Park.

MORE PHOTOS

Armani Zeigler of Amityville puts up the layup Photos: Miller Place vs. Amityville in the Suffolk boys basketball Class A semifinals Center Moriches guard Emond Frazier pulls up with Photos: Center Moriches vs. Southampton in the Suffolk boys basketball Class B final Smithtown Christian guard Gabe Gibson puts the floater Photos: Southold vs. Smithtown Christian in the Suffolk Class CD final Justin Faulkner of Academy Charter scores from inside Photos: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Academy Charter Nassau boys basketball 'B' semifinals Michael Warren, Jr. of Malverne drives inside the Photos: Wheatley vs. Malverne Nassau boys basketball 'B' semifinals Friends Academy #12 Dannielle Davis lays up shot Nassau Class B girls basketball semifinals: Friends vs. CSH Carle Place #21 Erin Leary drives to the Nassau Class B girls basketball semifinal: Carle Place vs. Malverne photos Pierson forward Henry Brooks moves the ball into Photos: Southold vs. Pierson Suffolk Class C boys basketball Smithtown Christian guard Josh Mangum drives the outside Photos: Shelter Island vs. Smithtown Christian Suffolk Class D boys basketball Riverhead guard Adrian Johnson drives the paint against Photos: Ward Melville vs. Riverhead in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round Commack's Thomas Abbott tries to keep the ball Photos Longwood vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round Stony Brook's Wuraola Obasanjo and Niamh Scanlon can't Photos: Stony Brook vs. Portledge in the PSAA girls basketball final Walt Whitman guard Mia Stampfel moves the ball Photos: North Babylon vs. Whitman in the Suffolk Class A playoffs Bryce Bland of Half Hollow Hills West steals Photos: Hauppauge vs. Hills West in Class A quarterfinals Elmont #1 Gus Louis a key player on Photos: Manhasset vs. Elmont boys hoops Bronny James of Sierra Canyon chases down Rafael Photos: LuHi takes on Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Yosuf Alekozay of Bethpage squares to the net Photos: North Shore vs. Bethpage boys basketball Justin Norman of Freeport brides to the basket Photos: Freeport vs. Massapequa boys basketball
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search