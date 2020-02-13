TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Brendyn Cheng of Commack works the baseline against
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round: Longwood vs. Commack

Print

Commack defeated Longwood, 48-42, in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round at Commack High School on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020.

MORE PHOTOS

Riverhead guard Adrian Johnson drives the paint against Photos: Ward Melville vs. Riverhead in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round Stony Brook's Wuraola Obasanjo and Niamh Scanlon can't Photos: Stony Brook vs. Portledge in the PSAA girls basketball final Walt Whitman guard Mia Stampfel moves the ball Photos: North Babylon vs. Whitman in the Suffolk Class A playoffs Bryce Bland of Half Hollow Hills West steals Photos: Hauppauge vs. Hills West in Class A quarterfinals Elmont #1 Gus Louis a key player on Photos: Manhasset vs. Elmont boys hoops Bronny James of Sierra Canyon chases down Rafael Photos: LuHi takes on Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Yosuf Alekozay of Bethpage squares to the net Photos: North Shore vs. Bethpage boys basketball Justin Norman of Freeport brides to the basket Photos: Freeport vs. Massapequa boys basketball Thomas Cirrito of Miller Place dribbles behind his Photos: Miller Place vs. Glenn boys basketball Chris Bradberry of Port Washington looks to pass Photos: Westbury vs. Port Washington boys hoops East Islip, Kim Pasha #23 and Deer Park Photos: East Islip vs. Deer Park girls hoops Alex Bauer #14 of Long Beach, right, moves Photos: Calhoun vs. Long Beach boys hoops Bethpage Sydney Cusak (F) #20 and Floral Park Photos: Floral Park vs. Bethpage girls hoops Taneece Wooden of Freeport cuts around Farmingdale's Keleysha Photos: Farmingdale vs. Freeport girls basketball Northport's Sean Walsh goes up for a shot Photos: Northport vs. Smithtown West boys basketball Julia Sabatino of Locust Valley scores off a Photos: Locust Valley vs. Island Trees girls basketball Olivia Vasselman #1 of Commack reacts after her Photos: Lindenhurst vs. Commack girls basketball Jayden McKenzie of Baldwin charges down court during Photos: Port Washington vs. Baldwin boys basketball
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search