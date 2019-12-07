Suffolk I boys basketball preview

BRENTWOOD INDIANS

Last season: 25-3

Coach: Anthony Jimenez

KEY PLAYERS

Alan Houston F 6-6 Sr.; Kenny Lazo G 6-0 Sr.; Jordan Riley G 6-3 Jr.; Romello Wright G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Brentwood returns four starters from last year’s team, which reached the state final. Riley averaged 17 points and four assists, Lazo averaged 14 points and five assists, and Houston averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game last season.

CENTRAL ISLIP MUSKETEERS

Last season: 9-12

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: James Mott

KEY PLAYERS

Russell Antwi F 6-1 Jr.; Nate Delva G/F 6-2 Sr.; Ronald Lawrence F 6-3 Jr.; Ty-Shon Pannell G 5-9 Sr.; Isiah Sween G 5-9 Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS: Central Islip eturns Pannell, a four-year varsity player who has the ability to score from nearly anywhere on the court. He averaged 26.5 points per game last season while facing constant double teams, but still scoring from beyond the arc and at the rim.

FLOYD COLONIALS

Last season: 1-19

Coach: Rob Hodgson

KEY PLAYERS

Justin DiGiovanna G 5-11 Sr.; Branden Gilliam G 6-0 Sr.; Avante Kennedy G 6-0 Sr.; John Isaac G 5-10 Sr.; Amere Simmons G/F 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE COLONIALS: A young team expected to play with a deep rotation. Led by Isaac, who averaged 6 points per game last season, Floyd will count on the experience of its starters.

LONGWOOD LIONS

Last season: 21-2

Coach: Patrick Hayes

KEY PLAYERS

Anthony Adams F 6-3 Sr.; Jeremiah Mobley G 5-5 Sr.; Ke’Andre Penceal F 6-1 Sr..

ABOUT THE LIONS: A defensive-oriented team, which graduated a strong senior class. Longwood will be led by Mobley, who averaged 5 points, 3 assists and 2 steals per game last season.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS

Last season: 6-14

Coach: Wil Dortonne

KEY PLAYERS

Jamie Baer G 5-9 Jr.; Joe Harrison G 6-0 Jr.; Justin Peralta F 6-4, Jr.; Nick Salamah G 5-11 Jr.; Dan Stevenson F 6-3 Sr.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS: Patchogue-Medford will have strong guard play, led by Stevenson, who averaged 13 points per game last season.

SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS

Last season: 7-13

Coach: John Finta

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Boothe F 6-4 Sr.; Ethan Cone G 5-9 Sr.; Nick Dadabo G 5-11 Jr.; Kyle Lee G 5-10 Jr.; Selim Soysal F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: Sachem East will be led by athletic forward Boothe, who averaged 17.4 points per game last season.

WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

Last season: 8-8

Coach: Alex Piccirillo

KEY PLAYERS

Myles Brown G/F 6-3 Sr.; John Holland G 6-1 Sr.; Paul Nicholson F/C 6-5 Sr.; Steve Rueck G 6-1 Jr.; Giancarlo Serratore G 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS: Ward Melville will be looking to play an unselfish style on offense, coming off its seventh straight postseason appearance.