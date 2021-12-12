Suffolk I boys basketball team-by-team preview

BRENTWOOD

Last season: 5-1

Coach: Anthony Jimenez

KEY PLAYERS

Marquese Dennis, 6-4, G, Soph.; Jayden Lucate, 6-0, G, Sr.; Aaron Nyantakyi, 6-3, G, Jr.; John Phelps, 6-0, C/F, Sr.; Zatai Townsend, 6-2, G, Sr.

ABOUT BRENTWOOD: An even more balanced and quicker team this season. Townsend is a strong and powerful guard, who can shoot the ball and attack the basket at will. Lucate will play alongside Townsend to create one of the best back courts in the county.

CENTRAL ISLIP MUSKETEERS

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last season: 2-2

Coach: Matt Candemeres

KEY PLAYERS

Tashawn Bumpers, 6-1, G, Soph.; Jaiden Butts, 6-6, F, Jr.; Ro’Sean Knowles-Bryant, 6-5, F, Sr.; Rahleek Murray, 6-0, G, Sr.; Mykel Owens, 6-2, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS: Knowles-Bryant is a physical, back to the basket big man who can rebound with the best of them. Butts is an athletic forward who can play both inside and out on the perimeter for first-year head coach Candemeres.

FLOYD COLONIALS

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Matt Schnauder

KEY PLAYERS

Jermaine King, 5-4, PG, Fr.; Joey McLaurin, 5-8, G, Soph.; Shawn Piazza, 6-1, G, Sr.; Jawuan Smith, 6-4, G/F, Fr.; Mikey Smith, 6-1, G/F, Jr.

ABOUT THE COLONIALS: Finished in third place in Suffolk League I last year with the youngest team in the league. Smith averaged 8.7 points per game in his sophomore season and can defend the opposing teams big with his physicality and the opposing team’s guards with his speed. King averaged eight points per game as an eighth-grader.

LONGWOOD LIONS

Last season: 1-7

Coach: John Ford

KEY PLAYERS

Tommie Braxton, 6-0, G, Jr.; Na’Trel Howell, 5-10, G, Soph.; Kayne Jackson, 6-4, F, Sr.; Mekhi Kelly, 6-0, G/F, Sr.; Jeffrey Simmons, 5-9, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS: Young team that was hit hard by player absences due to COVID last season. Longwood will play with an intense but patient plan of attack, and are looking for some underclassmen to step up and become important contributors to the team.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS

Last season: 4-4

Coach: Wilhem Dortonne

KEY PLAYERS

Jason Deabreu, 5-11, G, Jr.; Eddie Lobo, 6-2, F/G, Sr.; Jake Maggicomo, 6-3, F, Sr.; Curtis Redding, 6-1, F/G, Jr.; Aiden Woods, 6-7, F/C, Sr.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS: Deabreu and Redding will be the focal points on offensive. Woods will be a force inside for a team that likes to spread the ball around.

RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

Last season: N/A (Did not play)

Coach: Elwood Lamb Jr.

KEY PLAYERS

Amari Funn, 5-10, G, Jr.; Tayshaun Hawkins, 6-2, G, Sr.; Brandon Johnson, 5-8, G, Sr.; Curtis Spruill, 6-3, F, Sr.; Logan Swenk, 6-5, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE WAVE: Without having sports last season at Riverhead, coach Lamb said that "it has been an exciting start to the season just to be able to have a team and a basketball atmosphere." Hawkins is the lone player with varsity experience and Spruill is expected to surprise some coaches this season with his improved play.

SACHEM EAST

Last season: 0-6

Coach: John Finta

KEY PLAYERS

Josh Andrechuk, 5-9, G, Sr.; AJ Esposito, 6-5, F, Jr.; Nick Kozlowski, 6-4, F, Jr.; Will Lin, 5-8, G, Sr.; Tommy Signor, 6-2, G, Sr.

ABOUT SACHEM EAST: The team will feature a nice mix of height, shooters, and slashers. Signor shot 37 percent from three-point range last year and is poised to have a strong senior season.

SACHEM NORTH

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Tommy Mullee

KEY PLAYERS

Tyler Davide, 6-6, C, Sr.; Peter Ferrizz, 6-3, G/F, Sr.; Chris Lally, 6-0, G, Jr.; Matt Rintoul, 5-11, G, Jr.; Connor Volz, 5-9, G, Jr.

ABOUT SACHEM NORTH: A team with size and length have size and length. Davide averaged 11 points and seven rebounds last season and is expected to be a double-double type of player. He is the anchor of the Sachem North defense. Coach Mullee is excited to see what Lally can do at point guard.