Suffolk II boys basketball preview
SUFFOLK II
BAY SHORE MARAUDERS
Last season: 12-9
Coach: CJ Leary
KEY PLAYERS
Jaylen Burch C 6-7 So.; Malachi Coleman G 6-1 Jr.; Aaron David F 6-4 So.; Max Dunn C 6-8 Jr.; Kervin Lowe G 5-10 Sr.
ABOUT THE MARAUDERS: Bay Shore returns 12 players, including Coleman, who averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals per game last season) and Davis (11 points, 9 rebounds per game last season). Davis also made 50 3-pointers last season.
COMMACK COUGARS
Last season: 15-7
Coach: Peter Smith
KEY PLAYERS
Blaise Cammarata G 6-2 Sr.; Brendyn Cheng G 5-9 Jr.; Spencer Malloy F 6-4 Sr.; Travis Newman F 6-3 Sr.; Jack Reardon G 5-11 Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS: Commack will be led by Malloy, who averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game last season, along with a strong core including Cheng and Reardon.
CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS
Last season: 14-8
Coach: Tim Trava
KEY PLAYERS
Joe Bamfo G 5-10 Sr.; Stan Maring C 6-7 Sr.; Johnny Melville G 5-11 Sr.; Jake Riegger F 6-5 Jr.; Dylan Waring F 5-10 Sr.
ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: Connetquot has plenty of new faces, but will be led by Bamfo and Melville.
LINDENHURST BULLDOGS
Last season: 1-18
Coach: Jim Fenton
KEY PLAYERS
Jack Kelly G 6-1 Jr.; Keith Valdez G 5-10 Jr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Valdez and Kelly will lead a young team that is looking to play hard and compete every game.
RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES
Last season: 11-9
Coach: John Rossetti
KEY PLAYERS
Jahquel Blount G 5-11 Sr.; Albert Daniels G 5-10 Sr.; TayShaun Hawkins G 6-1 So.; Adrian Johnson G 6-0 Jr.; Jacob Wilkinson G 6-2 Jr.
ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES: Riverhead will be an uptempo team looking to run, led by five guard. Daniels averaged 9 points per game last season.
SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS
Last season: 7-13
Coach: Matt Candemeres
KEY PLAYERS
James Butler G 6-0 Sr.; Jason Everson F 6-3 Jr.; Ray Fehringer G 6-0 Sr.; Justin Frank F 6-2 Sr.; Anthony Holloway G 6-0 Jr.
ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: Sachem North will be led by the strong backcourt tandem of Butler and Holloway. Butler averaged 15 points per game last season, including 51 three-pointers.
WHITMAN WILDCATS
Last season: 13-8
Coach: Ray Eatmon
KEY PLAYERS
Mike Aloisi G 5-10 Sr.; Frantz Jean Baptiste F 6-3 Jr.; Mike McIndoo G/F 6-4 Jr.; Mike Phillips G/F 6-2 So.; Cole Rudnick 6-1 F Sr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Whitman returns the top two players from last year’s playoff team in Aloisi (14 points, six assists per game last season) and McIndoo (15 points, five rebounds per game last season). Aloisi, a three-year starter, led the team in assists as the primary ballhandler last season.
