Suffolk II boys basketball preview

Malachi Coleman (10) of Bay Shore shoots against

Malachi Coleman (10) of Bay Shore shoots against Taevon Bazemore (1) and Ryan Vaugh (3) of Connetquot during the first quarter at Bay Shore High School on Friday, Jan 4, 2019.  Credit: Brad Penner

Print

SUFFOLK II

BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

Last season: 12-9

Coach: CJ Leary

KEY PLAYERS

Jaylen Burch C 6-7 So.; Malachi Coleman G 6-1 Jr.; Aaron David F 6-4 So.; Max Dunn C 6-8 Jr.; Kervin Lowe G 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE MARAUDERS: Bay Shore returns 12 players, including Coleman, who averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals per game last season) and Davis (11 points, 9 rebounds per game last season). Davis also made 50 3-pointers last season.

COMMACK COUGARS

Last season: 15-7

Coach: Peter Smith

KEY PLAYERS

Blaise Cammarata G 6-2 Sr.; Brendyn Cheng G 5-9 Jr.; Spencer Malloy F 6-4 Sr.; Travis Newman F 6-3 Sr.; Jack Reardon G 5-11 Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Commack will be led by Malloy, who averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game last season, along with a strong core including Cheng and Reardon.

CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 14-8

Coach: Tim Trava

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Bamfo G 5-10 Sr.; Stan Maring C 6-7 Sr.; Johnny Melville G 5-11 Sr.; Jake Riegger F 6-5 Jr.; Dylan Waring F 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: Connetquot has plenty of new faces, but will be led by Bamfo and Melville.

LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

Last season: 1-18

Coach: Jim Fenton

KEY PLAYERS

Jack Kelly G 6-1 Jr.; Keith Valdez G 5-10 Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Valdez and Kelly will lead a young team that is looking to play hard and compete every game.

RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

Last season: 11-9

Coach: John Rossetti

KEY PLAYERS

Jahquel Blount G 5-11 Sr.; Albert Daniels G 5-10 Sr.; TayShaun Hawkins G 6-1 So.; Adrian Johnson G 6-0 Jr.; Jacob Wilkinson G 6-2 Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES: Riverhead will be an uptempo team looking to run, led by five guard. Daniels averaged 9 points per game last season.

SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS

Last season: 7-13

Coach: Matt Candemeres

KEY PLAYERS

James Butler G 6-0 Sr.; Jason Everson F 6-3 Jr.; Ray Fehringer G 6-0 Sr.; Justin Frank F 6-2 Sr.; Anthony Holloway G 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: Sachem North will be led by the strong backcourt tandem of Butler and Holloway. Butler averaged 15 points per game last season, including 51 three-pointers.

WHITMAN WILDCATS

Last season: 13-8

Coach: Ray Eatmon

KEY PLAYERS

Mike Aloisi G 5-10 Sr.; Frantz Jean Baptiste F 6-3 Jr.; Mike McIndoo G/F 6-4 Jr.; Mike Phillips G/F 6-2 So.; Cole Rudnick 6-1 F Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Whitman returns the top two players from last year’s playoff team in Aloisi (14 points, six assists per game last season) and McIndoo (15 points, five rebounds per game last season). Aloisi, a three-year starter, led the team in assists as the primary ballhandler last season.

