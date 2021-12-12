Suffolk II boys basketball team-by-team preview

BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

Last season: 6-2

Coach: Jack Agostino

KEY PLAYERS

Terrel Adderley, 5-10, G, Jr.; Triston Burgess, 5-8, G, Sr.; Jordan Cardenas, 6-0, G, Sr.; Zamir Gilbert, 6-4, C, Sr.; Michael Samuda, G, 6-0, Jr.

ABOUT THE MARAUDERS: Cardenas is one of the most dynamic guards in the league and can score from anywhere on the floor. He will be joined by Samuda in the back court to create a dynamic offense for a team that tied for league championship last season.

COMMACK COUGARS

Last season: 5-2

Coach: Peter Smith

KEY PLAYERS

Mike Gitz, 6-2, G, Jr.; Evan Krahe, 6-4, F, Jr.; Ethan Meisel, 6-5, F, Jr.; Jacob Rivera, 6-0, G, Sr.; Nick Waga, 6-1, G, Soph.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Have a strong young core that will look to push the pace and lockdown opposing offenses. Gitz averaged nine points per game as a sophomore. Smith is looking for his young players to take the next step under the guidance of the returning players.

CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 3-5

Coach: Kyle Black

KEY PLAYERS

Mike Catalano, 5-8, G, Jr.; Tyler Moore, 6-1, G, Jr.; Malaki Rogers, 5-8, F, Jr.; Ryan Waring, 6-0, F, Sr.; Dan Youmans, 6-5, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: A young team with only one senior on the entire roster. Catalano averaged nine points per game and is a fearless player that is not afraid to take it right at opposing forwards to the basket.

LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

Last season: 1-4

Coach: Jim Fenton

KEY PLAYERS

Isaac Brown, 5-11, G, Jr.; Dioner Marin, 5-9, G, Jr.; Fred Meza, 6-1, G, Jr.; Mohammed Thiam, 6-1, G, Sr; Jason Vollmuth, 5-10, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: It will be a rebuilding year for Lindenhurst during the 2021-22 winter season. Vollmuth led the team with 10 points in its first game against Longwood on Monday.

NEWFIELD WOLVERNIES

Last season: 2-6

Coach: Anthony Agostino

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Agostino, G, 5-11, Sr.; Isaiah Brown, 6-2, F, Sr.; Josh Jacob, 6-1, F, Jr.; Kyle Miliano, 6-1, F, Jr.; Hamza Yousef, 6-0, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE WOLVERNIES: Michael Agostino is a three-year varsity player and two-year captain, who averaged eight points and five assists per game. He led Suffolk League III with 17 three-pointers.

NORTHPORT TIGERS

Last season: 8-1

Coach: Andrew D’Eloia

KEY PLAYERS

JJ Ahllstrand, 6-1, G, Sr.; Brendan Carr, 6-1, G, Jr.; Dylan McNaughton, 6-3, F, Sr.; Andrew Miller, 6-3, F, Jr.; Nick Watts, 6-7, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: Watts and Carr had tremendous off seasons and can score from inside and on the perimeter. McNaughton and Ahlstrand each have a 33-3 record in two seasons on varsity for defending Suffolk Conference I champions.

WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

Last season: 6-1

Coach: Alex Piccirillo

KEY PLAYERS

KJ Anderson, 6-5, G/F, Soph.; Frank Carroll, 6-5, F, Sr.; Tommy Engel, 5-8, G, Sr.; Josh Horvath, 6-5, C, Sr.; Thomas Ribaudo, 5-11, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS: Ribaudo is a top defender in the league and has led Ward Melville in steals, deflections, and charges drawn over the last 2 seasons. He is a three-year varsity player and captain. The team made it to the conference final four last season but lost eventual champion Northport.

WHITMAN WILDCATS

Last season: 2-3

Coach: Ray Eatmon

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Davis, 6-3, F, Sr.; Rufino Oliva, 6-0, G, Jr.; Mikey Phillips, 6-2, G/F, Sr.; Luca Rombaldi, 5-11, G, Sr.; Chris Silverio, 6-3, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: A very senior heavy team with each player having valuable game-experience from last year. Whitman is looking to be competitive in a talented league and hopes to make some noise in the playoffs. Davis added 10 pounds of muscle during the offseason and has next-level athleticism.