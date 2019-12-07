Suffolk III boys basketball preview

CENTEREACH COUGARS

Last season: 9-11

Coach: Ed Miller

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Maxwell G 5-11 Jr.; Matt Robbert F 6-4 Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Centereach returns four players from last season, led by Robbert, who is a standout athlete receiving Division-I football interest.

COPIAGUE EAGLES

Last season: 1-19

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Steve Rebholz

KEY PLAYERS

Danny Batista G 5-10 Jr.; Makhi Harris F 6-2 Jr.; Rashad Kee G 6-1 So.; Malachi Moore G 6-2 Fr.; Micah Moore G/F 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Copiague is a young team that will rely on Moore, who has been on varsity since the seventh grade.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 19-5

Coach: Peter Basel

KEY PLAYERS

Dante Green G/F 6-3 Fr.; Demetrius Guillaume G 6-0 Sr.; Mackenzie Jeon F 6-4 Sr.; Reid Pliskin G 5-11 Sr.; Jake Selmer F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: A young team, Hills East will rely on defense, athleticism and speed after playing in its third Suffolk Class AA final last season. Dante Green, younger brother of the Lakers’ Danny Green, averaged 7 points and 6 rebounds last season and will take on a larger role this season.

HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS

Last season: 2-18

Coach: Jordan Ioviero

KEY PLAYERS

Adrian Brooks G 5-9 Jr.; Ulixis Colato G 5-9 Sr.; Daniel Danziger F 6-4 Sr.; Max Rentsch G 6-1 So.; Omari Stephen F 6-3 Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS: Brooks and Colato look to create an athletic backcourt tandem, pushing the ball on offense and playing tough defense.

NEWFIELD WOLVERINES

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Anthony Agostino

KEY PLAYERS

Colin Cassara G 5-10 Sr.; Andrew Daniels C 6-10 Sr.; Ziggy Hoe G 6-1 Jr.; Kyle Siemienwicz F 6-2 Sr.; Devin Ward G 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE WOLVERINES: Newfield returns four starters, including Cassara, who is a four-year starter with a knack for getting to the basket and drawing fouls. He averaged 20.1 points per game last season. Ward added seven points and six assists per game, and Hoe averaged nine points and six rebounds per game last season.

NORTHPORT TIGERS

Last season: 14-7

Coach: Andrew D’Eloia

KEY PLAYERS

Pat Healy G 6-0 Jr.; Robby Kennedy G 5-9 Jr.; George Mansour G/F 6-5 Sr.; Sean Walsh G 6-2 Sr.; Nick Watts F 6-5 So.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: Northport will be led by a pair of three-year varsity players in Walsh and Healy. Walsh averaged 15 points and Healy averaged 12 points per game last season.

SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS

Last season: 12-8

Coach: Michael Agostino

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Behrens F 6-1 Sr.; Michael Behrens F 6-1 Sr.; Todd Calden G 6-3 Sr.; Sam Frank G 5-10 Sr.; TJ Smith G 5-8 Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: A fast-paced offense with strong shooting, the Bulls return Matt and Michael Behrens, who averaged 14 points, six rebounds and three assists and 15 points, four rebounds and six assists per game last season, respectively.