Suffolk III boys basketball team-by-team preview

BELLPORT CLIPPERS

Last season: 6-2

Coach: Peter Grossi

KEY PLAYERS

Samir Bell, 6-0, G, Jr.; Xavier George, 5-10, G, Jr.; Sean Glynn, 6-4, F, Fr; Jason Hunt, 6-2, F, Jr.; Javin Riddick, 6-1, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Riddick is an athletic and dynamic player, who averaged 20-plus points and three steals per game last season. Bellport will feature two freshman that will play a major role in Glynn and Joel Ferebee. George is expected to be a great addition in his first year on varsity.

CENTEREACH COUGARS

Last season: 1-7

Coach: Ed Miller

KEY PLAYERS

Sean Connor, 5-10, F, Sr.; Evan Grant, 6-2, G, Jr.; Ryan Jenkins, 6-0, F, Sr; Will Kiernan, 5-10, G, Jr.; Tim McCarthy, 6-1, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: COVID took a toll as the team only had seven varsity players last year. Centereach has only three returning players from last year’s team and is looking to get back on track and start to rebuild the program. Junior Xander Torres is expected to make an impact after recovering from a back injury.

COPIAGUE EAGLES

Last season: 3-5

Coach: Steve Rebholz

KEY PLAYERS

Quentin Cesar, 6-4, G, Sr.; Jonathan Farinha, 6-4, F, Jr.; Rashad Kee, 6-3, G, Sr.; Terrance Mason, 6-2, F, Sr.; Malachi Moore, 6-4, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: The team will play its season in honor of 15-year-old sophomore Carmyne Paschall Payton, who collapsed and passed away while running laps during tryouts on Nov. 17. "We are looking forward to playing a full season as strong as we possibly can," coach Rebholz said. "After suffering our recent tragedy, we intend to honor the recent past while moving forward together as an entire group."

HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 10-0

Coach: Peter Basel

KEY PLAYERS

Sammy Gertsman, 6-0, G, Sr.; Adam Kirschenblatt, 6-2, PF, Sr.; Xavier Lewis, 5-9, PG, Sr.; Louis Mathurin, 6-0, F, Sr.; Derek Varlack, 5-11, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: The defending county champions are loaded with depth this season and have 10-11 players that can perform at a very high level. Their dynamic guards are fast, tough, and strong defensively. Lewis averaged 13.5 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds per game last season.

HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS

Last season: 1-7

Coach: Ken Parham

KEY PLAYERS

Hunter Borenstein, 6-2, G, Jr.; Dylan Coleman, 5-6, G, Sr.; Max Rentsch, 6-3, G, Sr.; Henry Vohs, 6-2, G, Sr.; Clayton Ward, 6-5, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS: An experienced team with nine seniors. Ward can score off the dribble, shoot the three and is one of three captains for Huntington. Rentsch was the team’s top scorer last season and does a little of everything for the squad in multiple positions. Rentsch and Coleman are the other two captains.

NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS

Last season: 3-3

Coach: Brendan McCaffrey

KEY PLAYERS

Daniel Blake-Watson, 6-1, G, Soph.; Tyler Havonec, 5-10, G, Sr.; Daivon Lofton, 5-9, G, Sr.; Justyn Ortiz, 5-10, G, Sr.; Pat Washington, 5-11, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Washington will lead a strong back court and hopes to build on a strong sophomore season where he averaged 13 points per game. He scored 20 points and made three three-pointers in a, 62-57, win against Floyd on Dec. 4.

SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS

Last season: 4-4

Coach: Al Chandler

KEY PLAYERS

James Ackerman, 6-1, F, Sr.; Garrett Eterno, 5-8, G, Jr.; Dominic Galati, 6-1, F, Jr.; Chris Illari, 5-8, G, Jr.; Ryan O’Connor, 6-2, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: A young team that is very athletic and is expected to use its quickness to compete in a competitive league. Senior guard Matt Wild impressed in the Bulls first game of the season, scoring 13 points in a, 46-26, win over Miller Place.

SMITHOWN WEST BULLS

Last season: 10-2

Coach: Michael Agostino

KEY PLAYERS

Tyler Anderson, 6-2, G, Sr.; Patrick Burke, 6-8, C, Jr.; Joey Mitchell, 5-9, G, Sr.; Brendan Tenety, 6-1, G, Sr.; Jared Thomas, 6-3, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: Burke averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in his sophomore season Anderson averaged 12 points and six assists for the county finalists. Smithtown West’s exceptional ball movement and stout defense should lead to another double-digit win season.

WEST ISLIP LIONS

Last season: 4-5

Coach: Tom Cross

KEY PLAYERS

Sean Cantwell, 6-3, PF, Soph.; Vin Greico, 5-8, PG, Jr.; Jake McEnaney, 6-5, C, Jr.; Reggie Pierre, 6-3, SF, Soph.; Lucas Ryan, 6-1, SG, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS: A young team that will rely on Greico’s quickness and athleticism and McEnaney’s and Cantwell’s size. Senior shooting guard Conor Duffy will provide stability in the back court.