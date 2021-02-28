TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Kevin Culhane, head coach for Shoreham-Wading River reviews
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Suffolk Conference IV boys basketball final: Center Moriches vs. Shoreham-Wading River

Print

Scenes from Center Moriches' victory over Shoreham-Wading River in the Suffolk Conference IV boys basketball championship on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. 

MORE PHOTOS

Thumbs up from Walt Whitman players (left to Ward Melville vs. Whitman girls hoops Huntington Emily Plachta takes on West Babylon takes Photos: Huntington vs. West Babylon girls hoops Kings Park celebrates their victory over Amityville during Photos: Kings Park vs. Amityville boys hoops Hills East forward Derek Varlack has his layup Photos: Bellport vs. Hills East boys hoops Michael Welton of St. John the Baptist drives Photos: St. Anthony's vs. SJB boys hoops Rachel Nossen of Bellmore JFK will not be Photos: Great Neck North vs. Bellmore JFK girls hoops Hauppauge forward Macai John (23) brings the ball Photos: Kings Park vs. Hauppauge boys hoops Dayrien Franklin moves the ball while being covered Photos: Deer Park vs. Center Moriches boys hoops Half Hollow Hills East forward Jolie Boyle (12) Photos: Hills East vs. Smithtown West girls hoops Jake Solomon #25 of Calhoun, left, drives to Photos: Elmont vs. Calhoun boys hoops Brent Bland of Half Hollow Hills West keeps Photos: HHHW vs. Kings Park boys hoops Emily Psarro of Center Moriches puts the ball Photos: Center Moriches vs. Glenn girls hoops Pat Sanchez #2 of Calhoun, right, shoots from Photos: Calhoun vs. Jericho boys hoops Jaden Ventura #4 of Wantagh, left, guards Antonia Photos: Island Trees vs. Wantagh boys hoops Derek Varlack of Half Hollow Hills East works Photos: Hills East vs. Copiague boys hoops Jeffrey Douby of Baldwin (21) and Justion Winkler Photos: Farmingdale vs. Baldwin boys hoops Sophia Yearwood of Northport fights for the ball Photos: Northport vs. Lindenhurst girls hoops The Hempstead boys basketball team pays tribute to Photos: Uniondale honors Jo-Jo Wright before season opener
Didn’t find what you were looking for?