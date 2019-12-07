Suffolk IV boys basketball preview

BELLPORT CLIPPERS

Last season: 20-3

Coach: Peter Grossi

KEY PLAYERS

Mike Alvarado G 5-7 Sr.; Jihad Robinson G6-4 Sr.; Jeffrey Stewart G 5-11 Sr.; Jaylen Trent G 6-0 Sr.; Carter Vandekeift C 6-4 Sr.

About the Clippers: Bellport, which reached the Suffolk Class AA semifinals last season. will be led by Trent, a four-year starter who averaged 10 points, six assists and four steals per game last season, and Robinson, who averaged 7 points and 5 rebounds per game last season..

COMSEWOGUE WARRIORS

Last season: 11-9

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Joel Sutherland

KEY PLAYERS

Liam Gray G 6-1 Jr.; Milan Johnson G 6-0 Jr.; Jaden Martinez G/F 6-1 Sr.; Mike McGuire G 5-10 Sr.; Tyler Shannon F/C 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Comsewogue will be led by Martinez, who has the ability to take over a game in all facets. He led the team with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 steals and three assists per game last season.

DEER PARK FALCONS

Last season: 15-6

Coach: John McCaffrey

KEY PLAYERS

Mark Cordero G 6-2 Sr.; Malik Edmead G 5-10 Sr.; Junius Johnson G 5-9 Sr.; Jalen Van Dorn F 6-0 Jr.; Jaequan White C 6-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: Deer Park returns Edmead, a Merrimack commit who averaged 25 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season.

EAST ISLIP REDMEN

Last season: 12-8

Coach: Rob Schwender

KEY PLAYERS

Thomas Boyd G 6-0 Sr.; Joseph Cassiano G 6-0 Sr.; Christian Harty G 6-0 Sr.; Brandon Miller F 6-0 Sr.

About the Redmen: East Islip will rely on tough defense and experienced guard play, led by Cassiano, who averaged 16 points per game last season, and Boyd, a four-sport athlete who averaged 10 points per game last season. Cassiano, Boyd and Harty are all four-year varsity players.

NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS

Last season: 19-3

Coach: Brendan McCaffrey

KEY PLAYERS

Brian Blanchet G5-10 So.; Kevin Blanchet G 5-11 Sr.; Joshua Delice F 6-5 Jr. Dylan Diaz G 5-10 Sr.; Kareem O’Brian G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: North Babylon returns Diaz, who averaged 13 points, six assists and three steals last season, and the majority of its rotational players from last year. Led by tough defense and a fast offense, the Bulldogs will look to make a deep postseason run.

SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS

Last season: 7-13

Coach: Al Chandler

KEY PLAYERS

Jared Borner F 6-4 Sr.; Zac Chandler G 5-9 Sr.; Tristen Davis F 6-3 So.; Nick Lardaro C 6-5 Sr.; Declan Williams G 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: Smithtown East will be led by Chandler, a dangerous player from beyond the arc with 48 three-pointers last season.

WEST ISLIP LIONS

Last season: 3-17

Coach: Tom Cross

KEY PLAYERS

Will Byrne G 5-11 Sr.; Mark Regan F/G 6-4 Sr.; Kevin Rion F 6-3 Jr.; Chris Salatto G 6-0 Jr.; Tobi Wefering C 6-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE LIONS: West Islip will be led by Regan, who averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game last season.