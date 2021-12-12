Suffolk IV boys basketball team-by-team preview

COMSEWOGUE

Last season: 4-2

Coach: Joel Sutherland

KEY PLAYERS

Hayden Morris-Gray, 6-1, G, Jr.; Brady Shannon, 6-2, F, Sr.; Colin Strohm, 6-4, F, Jr.; Daimler Valerio, 5-11, G, Jr.; Matthew Walsh, 6-0, G, Sr.

ABOUT COMSEWOGUE: Walsh averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists per game during his junior season. He is a combo guard that can run the offense and attack the basket. Walsh has been a varsity starter since his sophomore season and has a 4.0 grade-point-average. Comsewogue hopes to challenge for the top spot in the league.

DEER PARK FALCONS

Last season: 6-2

Coach: John McCaffrey

KEY PLAYERS

Preston Edmead, 5-10, PG, Soph.; Nate Gordon, 6-3, F, Jr.; Kyle Jefferson, 5-10, SG, Sr.; Billy Murphy, 5-10, G, Jr.; Chance Nelson, 6-4, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: A deep team with 10-12 players that can all pass, catch, shoot and guard at a high level. Edmead averaged 17.5 points per game to go along with 6.1 assists in his freshman season. His exceptional point guard play with make Deer Park one of the top teams in Suffolk League IV.

EAST ISLIP

Last season: 2-5

Coach: Rob Schwender

KEY PLAYERS

Brendan Kearney, 6-8, C, Soph.; Jared Kelly, 5-10, G, Soph.; Rob Moore, 6-2, F, Sr.; Kenny Rodriguez, 6-1, F, Jr.; Gavin Veltman, 6-0, G, Soph.

ABOUT EAST ISLIP: An athletic team that plays an aggressive style of defense paired with a tempo-controlled offense. Rodriguez averaged 12 points per game in his junior season and will provide senior leadership for Schwender’s squad.

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS

Last season: 3-0

Coach: David Shouler

KEY PLAYERS

James Abolafia, 6-0, G, Sr.; Allen Flore, 6-2, G, Sr.; Derek Masino, 5-10, G, Sr.; Peter Theodoropolous, 5-10, G, Sr.; Justin Turner, 5-11, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Turner averaged nearly 22 points per game last season and is committed to St. Joe’s for basketball next year. Shouler has a strong group of seniors that will provide stability and give opposing defenses fits.

HAUPPAUGE EAGLES

Last season: 6-2

Coach: Bradford Hughes

KEY PLAYERS

Aidan Augeri, 5-10, G, Sr.; Joey Huber, 5-11, G, Sr.; Macai John, 6-5, F, Sr.; Erik Quinonez, 5-10, G, Sr.; Kevin Zembrzycki, 6-2, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Began the season 6-0 last year before losing its final two contests of the regular season. John averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds during his junior year and will be the focal point of the offense. Zembrzycki averaged 14 points and five rebounds and will be a key part of a strong three-point shooting squad.

WEST BABYLON EAGLES

Last season: 4-6

Coach: Tim Lynch

KEY PLAYERS

Brendan Barry, 6-5, F, Sr.; Vaughn Bottex, 6-0, G, Sr.; Sean McGuire, 6-0, G, Jr.; Bobby Schwartz, 6-7, F, Jr.; Jack Slater, 5-11, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Bottex will be the leader of a team that is also counting on Barry to play a big role. Barry missed last season due to an injury. McGuire, Schwartz and Sean Erichs are a solid trio of juniors looking to help West Babylon earn a postseason berth.

WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Tim McDermott

KEY PLAYERS

Cameron DePetris, 6-5, G/F, Jr.; Christian Killoran, 6-0, G/F, Sr.; Quinn McCormack, 6-0, G, Jr.; Owen Spizuoco, 6-0, G/F, Sr.; Nick Waszkelewicz, 6-1, G/F, Sr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES: DePetris averaged nearly 20 points per game last season and Waszkelewicz averaged 12.4 points per contest. DePetris has the length and size of a big with the skills of a guard. He can play any position and has incredible range/accuracy from the perimeter. Waszkelewicz is the team’s primary ball handler, a phenomenal passer, a knock-down shooter and a fantastic leader.