10 things to watch in the Suffolk boys basketball playoffs

1. Can Brentwood repeat?

The top-seeded Indians have played like the best team in Suffolk County from the start. Brentwood (19-1) enters the playoffs after an undefeated Suffolk League I season and its ninth-straight league title. Brentwood’s only loss came to Brooklyn's Boys and Girls High School on a desperation, near half-court buzzer-beater.

Jordan Riley has taken over as the primary option of offense, averaging 22.7 points per game. The 6-3 guard is a dynamic scorer who can shoot, drive, create for others and dominate on the boards. Brentwood returned four of its five starters from last year Class AA state finalist team in Riley, Kenny Lazo, Alan Houston and Romello Wright.

2. Northport has proven itself all year

Second-seeded Northport enters the playoffs after an undefeated year in League III, and a 19-1 overall record with its lone loss coming by 12 points to Brentwood. Pat Healy (19 ppg) and Sean Walsh (13.7 ppg) have formed a strong backcourt. Northport could pose Brentwood the toughest test in its quest for another Long Island Class AA title.

3. Malik Edmead leading Deer Park one more time

Edmead is in the midst of another very strong season. The senior is averaging 25.1 points per game for the League IV champions after No. 4 Deer Park played a very tough non-league schedule. Edmead is the type of player who could will a team to a title.

4. Other teams/playmakers to watch for in Class AA

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

No. 3 Commack enters the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak and a League II title. Spencer Malloy has made his presence known both inside and outside the paint all season, averaging 18.8 points with at least 12 rebounds in nine games.

Ty-Shon Pannell of No. 5 Central Islip is one of the few players on Long Island who can completely take over a game at a moment’s notice. He can knock down a shot from anywhere on the court, along with the ability to create for himself and others. Pannell is averaging 24.7 points.

No. 9 Ward Melville is battle-tested heading into the toughest part of the season as four of the team’s seven losses came by one possession. Jack Holland is averaging 18.1 points, with Myles Brown adding 13.1 ppg.

5. Amityville at its best at the right time

Ever since adding Darnell Evans, a transfer from Wyandanch, into the lineup in late December, Amityville has been off and running. Evans is averaging 20 points per game, with a bevy of playmakers around him. Myles Goddard (18.4 points), Divaahd Lucas (13.3 points), Stephen Augustine (11.8 points). Evans has developed a great on-court chemistry with Amityville, leading to an undefeated record in League VI and a 18-2 mark overall. The top-seeded Warriors are certainly at the forefront of the Suffolk Class A title picture.

6. Half Hollow Hills West and Kings Park representing the top of League V

No. 3 Half Hollow Hills West and No. 2 Kings Park each went 15-1 in League V, with their lone losses coming to each other. The two have been at the forefront of the league all year, and picture to be poised for deep postseason runs.

Hills West is led by Brent Bland (17.9 ppg) and Colby Jordan (17.8) Kings Park is led by Jack Garside, who is averaging 19.3 points per game, as the Kingsmen enter the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak.

7. Other teams/playmakers to watch for in Suffolk Class A

With a balanced lineup led by Thomas Cirrito (19.1 points) and Tim Hirdt (15.6 points) along with steady play from Matt Frank, Justin Leichter and Dan Berrios, No. 4 Miller Place will be a tough matchup in postseason play. Led by one of the top scorers on Long Island in Josh Fenner (28 points per game), No. 5 Glenn is never out of a contest with his playmaking abilities.

8. Center Moriches looking to make another run in Class B

Center Moriches graduated a strong senior class which made a run to the Class B state semifinals last year, but had no dropoff this year. The offense has run through Ahkee Anderson, who was a Newsday All-Long Island selection from Greenport last year and has scored more than 2,000 varsity points.

Top-seeded Center Moriches is right back in the picture to not only return to the state tournament but possibly win it. Anderson is averaging 23 points per game, but he isn’t the team’s only playmaker. Emond Frazier averages 15.4 points and Jaden Kealey averages 14.9 points a game. Nae’jon Ward averages 10.4 points and also had a 21-assist game. Dayrien Franklin and Jordan Falco each average 9.2 points per game to round up the team’s depth.

9. Other small school teams/playmakers to watch

Southampton, Class B: The second-seeded Mariners have tested Center Moriches twice this season, and hope to give the Red Devils a third tough game. Southampton is led by Dakota Smith (14.7 points) and Sincere Faggins (13.1 points).

Mattituck, Class B: The third-seeded Tuckers have one of the top scorers on Long Island in Xavier Allen, who is averaging 31 points per game. Allen alone makes Mattituck no easy matchup.

10. The schedule

Class AA opening round, Thursday at higher seeds:

No. 16 Bellport at No. 1 Brentwood

No. 15 Whitman at No. 2 Brentwood

No. 14 Longwood at No. 3 Commack

No. 13 Smithtown West at No. 4 Deer Park

No. 12 Comsewogue at No. 5 Central Islip

No. 11 Newfield at No. 6 North Babylon

No. 10 Half Hollow Hills East at No. 7 Bay Shore

No. 9 Ward Melville at No. 8 Riverhead

Class A opening round, Saturday at higher seeds. Quarterfinals, in parentheses, Wednesday at higher seed

No. 9 Harborfields at No. 8 Sayville (Winner plays at No. 1 Amityville)

No. 10 Wyandanch at No. 7 West Babylon (Winner plays at No. 2 Kings Park)

No. 11 Shoreham-Wading River at No. 6 Hauppauge (Winner plays at No. 3 Half Hollow Hills West)

Quarterfinal matchup: No. 5 Glenn vs. No. 4 Miller Place on Wednesday

Class B:

No. 3 Mattituck at No. 2 Southampton Monday. Winner plays No. 1 Center Moriches on Feb. 19 at Centereach High School at 2:30 p.m.

Class C:

Final: No. 2 Southold vs. No. 1 Pierson on Feb. 14, at East Hampton High School, 7 p.m.

Class D:

Final: No. 2 Smithtown Christian vs. No. 1 Shelter Island on Feb. 14, at East Hampton High School, 4:30 p.m.