Suffolk V boys basketball preview

EAST HAMPTON BONACKERS

Last season: 7-13

Coach: Dan White

KEY PLAYERS

Charlie Condon F 6-6 Jr.; Logan Gurney G 5-10 Sr.; Liam Leach G 5-10 Sr.; Luke Reese G 5-10 Fr.; Jeremy Vizcaino G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE BONACKERS: A young team that will rely on Vizcaino, who averaged 14 points per game last seasonj.

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS

Last season: 8-12

Coach: David Shouler

KEY PLAYERS

Alec Arvidsson C 6-5 Sr.; Allen Flore F 6-1 So.; Mike Schillizzi G 6-0 Jr.; Peter Theodoropoulos G 5-8 So.; Justin Turner G 5-10 So.

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Eastport-South Manor returns three seniors, but will rely on youthful playmakers Theodoropoulos and Turner.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS

Last season: 16-5

Coach: Steve Atkinson

KEY PLAYERS

Brent Bland G 6-2 Jr.; Bryce Bland G 5-11 Sr.; Colby Jordan G 6-0 Jr.; Zach Seltzer F 6-3 Jr.; Ryan Turner F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS: Hills West returns experience, led by Jordan, who averaged 12.7 points per game last season

HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES

Last season: 12-6

Coach: Mike Potter

KEY PLAYERS

Joe DeSimone G 6-3 Sr.; Aidan Dowd C 6-4 Sr.; Aidan Glackin G/F 6-4 Jr.; Sean Keys F 6-4 Jr.; Ward Tucker G 5-10 Jr.

ABOUT THE TORNADOES: DeSimone poses a threat from beyond the arc, Tucker is the floor general and Glackin is tough on the boards.

HAUPPAUGE EAGLES

Last season: 2-16

Coach: Brad Hughes

KEY PLAYERS

Kevin Barrett F 6-4 Jr.; Chris Bartone G 5-10 Sr.; Joey Huber G 5-11 So.; Macai John F 6-2 So.; Kevin Murphy G 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: A young, improved team, led by Barrett (10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists per game last season), John (8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists per game last season) and Murphy (9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists per game last season).

ISLIP BUCCANEERS

Last season: 12-10

Coach: Jamie Lynch

KEY PLAYERS

Luke Arey G 5-8 Sr.; Webster Gabbidon G 5-10 Jr.; Brendan Iafrate F 6-1 Sr.; Joe Juengerkes G 6-1 Sr.; Pat Mai F 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS: Juengerkes, a four-year starter, averaged 11 points, five rebounds and three steals per game last season as a physical playmaker who sets the tone on both the offensive and defensive end. Arey added 10 points per game last season, with 45 three-pointers.

KINGS PARK KINGSMEN

Last season: 16-7

Coach: Chris Rube

KEY PLAYERS

Jack Garside G 6-2 Jr.; Mark Ingraffia F 6-5 Sr.; Mike Ingraffia G 6-3 Sr.; Nicholas Svolos G 6-2 Jr.; Matthew Wolf F 6-4 Sr.

ABOUT THE KINGSMEN: Kings Park has a strong backcourt tandem with Garside and Svolos. Garside averaged 16 points, six assists and five rebounds per game last season as Kings Park made a run to the Suffolk Class A final.

ROCKY POINT EAGLES

Last season: 5-15

Coach: James Jordan

KEY PLAYERS

Matthew Caggiano C 6-3 Sr.; Kyle Callahan G 5-10 Sr.; Gavin DaVanzo G/F 6-2 Sr.; John Henry Dyroff F/C 6-3 Sr.; Ryan Smith G 5-10 So.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: A balanced team, led by Dyroff, who averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game last season, along with Smith and DaVanzo, who each averaged 11 points per game last season.

WEST BABYLON EAGLES

Last season: 8-8

Coach: Tim Lynch

KEY PLAYERS

Shane Barnes G 6-1 Sr.; Brendan Barry F 6-4 So.; Shane Mulieri F 6-2 Sr.; Justin Scotto G 5-8 Jr.; Jackson Vecchio F 6-2 Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: West Babylon was a young team last year, but gained experience and is looking at a playoff run this season. The Eagles will be led by Scotto, who averaged 14 points per game last season, and Barry, who averaged 12 points per game last season.