Suffolk V boys basketball team-by-team preview

AMITYVILLE

Last season: 7-1

Coach: Gordon Thomas

Key players: Elijah Canady, 6-2, G, Sr, Shy Lucas, 6-4, F, Sr, Eric Saunders, 6-3, G, Jr

Christian Smiley, 6-3, G/F, Soph, Seville Williams, 6-0, G, Soph,

ABOUT AMITYVILLE: They were League 6 Champions for the third time in four years.

Lost to Kings Park in the Semi Final Conference Championships.

They are young, fast and very athletic! Looking to repeat as League Champions in a New League V

EAST HAMPTON BONACKERS

Last season: 4-3

Coach: Dan White

Key players: Finn Byrnes, 6-0, F, Jr, Jack Dickinson, 6-1, G, Jr, Liam Fowkes, 6-0, G, Soph, Hector Montanaldo, 5-9, G, Sr, Luke Reese, 6-0, G, Jr,

ABOUT EAST HAMPTON: The team strengths are their shooting, defense, and unselfish playmaking.

HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES

Last season: 7-3

Coach: Glenn Lavey

Key Players: Chad Berlent, 6-2, F, Sr, JJ Desiderio, 6-0, G, Sr, Andrew Root, 6-2, F, Sr, Nick Ruisi, 6-4, G, Sr, Marcus Wynter, 5-11, G, Jr,

ABOUT HARBORFIELDS: Started 0-3 and won last 7 games. They have a very strong group of seniors. They have quality depth off the bench.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS

Last season: 11-0

Coach: Kyle Madden

Key Players: Matthew Nacht, 5-9, G, Sr, Erik Palmeri, 5-10, G, Jr, Dylan Seltzer, 6-2, F, Jr, William Walker III, 6-5, F, Sr, Frank Wilson, 6-5, G/F, Jr,

ABOUT HILLS WEST: Last year Hills West was Undefeated. Beat Kings Park in the County Finals. Frank Wilson is the only starter back from last year County Champion Team. They played only five guys last year, so their players are inexperienced.

ISLIP BUCCANEERS

Last season: 2-7

Coach: Jamie Lynch

Key Players: Lars Heimlich, 6-1, F, Jr, Kaiden Lewis, 5-11, G, Jr, Vinny Rosselli, 5-9, G, Sr, Jameson Seeger, 6-1, F, Sr, D’Andrew Valgean, 5-9, G, Sr,

ABOUT ISLIP: Their team is athletic, deep and should be able to defend at a high level all over the court. Offensively they will look to our guards Rosselli, Lewis and Valgean set play an up-tempo style with Heimlich and Seeger giving them a physical presence inside. Look to be competitive in a very difficult and deep league.

KINGS PARK KINGSMEN

Last season: 8-2

Coach: Chris Rube

Key Players: Jon Borkowski, 6-0, G, Sr, Matthew Garside, 6-3, G, Jr, Brian Green, 6-4, G/F, Sr, AJ Petraitis, 6-5, G/F, Sr, Andrew Plate, 6-4, G/F, Sr,

ABOUT KINGS PARK: Graduated Kings Park High School’s all-time leading scorer in Jack Garside as well as another 3-year starter in Nick Svolos. Great depth this year, multiple guys are interchangeable defensively and offensively. Very unselfish group who play the right way. Tough-nosed on defense, share the ball on offense.

ROCKY POINT EAGLES

Last season: 0-7

Coach: James Jordan

Key Players: Max Marte, 5-10, G, Sr, Tyler Moeller, 6-1, F, Sr, Michael Nofi, 5-11, G , Sr, Ryan Smith, 5-11, G, Sr, AJ Walker, 6-3, F, Sr,

ABOUT EAGLES: They were a young team with only two seniors after graduated six seniors, four starters from the prior year.

SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Last season: 2-4

Coach: Joe Harclerode

Key Players:

Jeremy Brett, 6-2, F, Jr, Anthony Contaldi, 5-11, G, Soph, Ryan Cunningham, 5-11, G, Jr, Reese Skelly, 6-1, G, Sr, Sam Verdone, 6-3, F, Sr,

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES: Team strengths are they are an overall good shooting team and fairly quick. This is a rebuilding year with the amount of graduating seniors. Goal to be very competitive in tough league.