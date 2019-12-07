Suffolk VI boys basketball preview

SUFFOLK VI

AMITYVILLE WARRIORS

Last season: 14-8

Coach: Gordon Thomas

KEY PLAYERS

Stephen Augustine F 6-4 Sr.; Shawn Gillzen F 6-4 Sr.; Myles Goddard G/F 6-4 Jr.; Divaahd Lucas G/F 6-6 Sr.; Armoni Zeigler G 6-1 So.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: With a very strong big three combination of Goddard, Lucas and Augustine, Amityville has three players capable of posting double-double results in any game. The Warriors are looking for a big season in Suffolk Class A with a big, athletic and fast squad.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last season: 5-15

Coach: Charlie Peck

KEY PLAYERS

Kevin Anglim G 6-3 Jr.; Jack Baron G 5-10 So.; Matthew Hayden G 5-10 Jr.; Brandt Leogrande G 6-2 Jr.; Thomas Prendergast G 6-3 So.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: The Phantoms will be led by Bardon, who averaged 9.3 points per game last season, and Prendergast, who averaged 6.5 points per game last season.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Last season: 17-5

Coach: Charly Rogener

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Aufiero G 6-0 Sr.; Josh Fenner G 5-11 Sr.; Tavon Scott F 6-3 Jr.; Evan Tartaglia G 6-3 Jr.; Matt Uss G 5-9 Jr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Glenn returns Fenner, who is one of the most dynamic scorers in Suffolk County. He averaged 25 points, six rebounds and four assists per game last season, can score in transition and can create opportunities for teammates on the break.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Last season: 18-4

Coach: Brian Sztabnik

KEY PLAYERS

Dan Berrios G 6-0 Sr.; Thomas Cirrito G 6-1 Sr.; Matt Frank G 6-3 Sr.; Tim Hirdt F 6-5 Sr.; Justin Leichter G 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Miller Place enters with some of its highest expectations in program history. The Panthers had the top seed entering the Suffolk Class A playoffs last season and return four starters, led by Cirrito, who averaged 22 points per game. With a senior-heavy starting lineup, Miller Place will be a team to watch throughout the season.

MOUNT SINAI MUSTANGS

Last season: 17-6

Coach: Ryan McNeely

KEY PLAYERS

Mitchell Cumings F 6-3 Jr.; Paul Gomes G 5-10 Sr.; Andrew Korakis G 6-0 Sr.; Ryan McNeely G 6-2 Sr.; Justin Rinck F 6-4, Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Mount Sinai will be led by McNeely, who averaged 10.2 points per game last season and is the son of the head coach.

SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Last season: 12-8

Coach: Garrett Lynch

KEY PLAYERS

Aidan Arnesen C 6-6 Sr.; Nathan Casaburi F 6-1 Jr.; TJ Kane G 5-10 Jr.; PJ Kloska G 5-10 Sr.; Max Llewellyn F 6-1 Jr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES: Sayville returns three starters from last year, led by Kloska, who averaged 10 points per game last season but will take over to the primary point guard position this season.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS

Last season: 4-16

Coach: Kevin Culhane

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Baumeister F 6-5 Sr.; Tommy Bell G 5-11 Jr.; Tristan Costello G 6-2 Jr; Adam Gawreluk C 6-6 Jr.; Cameron LoSchiavo G 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Shoreham-Wading River returns four starters, including Bell, who averaged 13.5 points, and Costello, who averaged 10.9 points and five rebounds per game last season.

WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

Last season: 3-17

Coach: Timothy McDermott

KEY PLAYERS

Jaden AlfanoStJohn G/F 5-11 Sr.; Jesse AlfanoStJohn G/F 6-0 Sr.; Shavar Coffey F 6-0 Sr.; Jack Halloran F/C 6-1 Jr.; Will Razzano G 5-10 Jr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES: A balanced and athletic team, Westhampton will be spearheaded by the AlfanoStJohn brothers, who didn’t play last season.

WYANDANCH WARRIORS

Last season: 17-8

Coach: Barry L. Baker Jr.

KEY PLAYERS

Daaud Abdullah F 6-4 Jr.; Daniel Faustin F 6-0 Jr.; Dajaun Legros G 6-1 Sr.; Rashaun Malloy G 5-9 Sr.; Jadan McNaughton C 6-4 Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Led by the backcourt of Malloy and Legros, Wyandanch is coming off the school’s first county title since 2010.