Suffolk VI boys basketball team-by-team preview

SUFFOLK LEAGUE VI

BAYPORT- BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Charlie Peck

Key Players: Jack Baron, 6-0, PG, Sr, Brady Clark, 6-3, G, Jr, Cal Dickinson, 6-0, G, Sr, Matt Lombardo, 6-0, G, Sr, Robby Maurer, 5-7, PG, Soph

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: They were without their best player Jack Baron for the season. He was all league as a sophomore. The team overall likes to use their speed and quickness against opponents.

HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

Last Season: 1-7

Coach: Noah Brown

Key Players:

Patrick Donahue, 6-0, G, Soph, Kazmin Johnson, 6-4, G/F, Jr, Isaiah Lattanzio, 6-4, F, Soph, James Salas, 6-0, G/F, Sr, Chris Sanchez, 5-8, PG, Sr,

ABOUT BAYMEN: The team went 1-7 last year after graduating seven seniors the year before. There is currently only one senior starter. They are young and inexperienced but grew as season involved, winning their last game.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Last season: 3-3

Coach: Charles Rogener

Key Players:

Josiah Brillant, 6-1, G, Jr, Grayson Flummer, 6-3, F, Sr, Ryan Franchi, 5-9, G, Sr, Christian Szokoli, 6-0, F, Sr, Thomas Turner, 6-3, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: They will look to push transition and play great defense. "Hustle, Heart and Play Smart" is their slogan this year.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Last season: 0-6

Coach: Joe Agostino

Key Players: Owen Connolly, 6-2, F, Sr, Ryan Schafer, 6-2, G, Sr, Tristan Stapleton, 6-2, G, Jr, Alex Strickland, 6-0, G, Sr Jason Strickland, 6-2, G, Sr.

ABOUT PANTHERS: Very smart and hard working group of kids and look forward to competing every game.

MT. SINAI MUSTANGS

Last season: 5-5

Coach: Ryan McNeely

Key players: Drew Feinstein, 6-3, G, Jr, Thomas Frycek, 5-10, G, Jr, Dominic Pennzello, 6-2, G/F, Fr., Bobby Seeley, 6-2, G/F, Sr, Derrek Shechter, 5-11, G, Jr,

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: They finished second place in League VI and lost in the semi-final playoff game at HHH West. Experienced guards. Goal is to win league six and make a deep run in the playoffs. Drew Feinstein was an All-County player at Port Jeff last two years. He moved into Mt Sinai this summer. Made what was going to be a real strong team even better.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS

Last Season: 7-2

Coach: Kevin Culhane

Key Players

Max Barone, 5-10, G, Sr, Aidan Clifford, 6-2, F, Sr, Dylan Kiely, 6-3, F, Sr, Liam Leonard, 5-9, G, Sr, Joe Marchese, 6-5, F, Sr,

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Tom Bell, Joe Dwyer, and Tristan Costello led the squad to a conference final.

WYANDANCH

Last season: 4-4

Coach: Karvardas Robertson

Key Players: Noah Green, 5-7, G, Sr, Marcus Harris, 6-5, F, Jr, Jayden Haywood, 6-3, F, Jr, Akwan Roberson, 6-0, G, Sr, Deandre Smith, 6-2, F, Sr,

ABOUT WYANDANCH: Went 4-4 . Lost in second round of the playoffs to Kings Park. The rivalry becomes more intense between the two teams every year. All five starters are capable of scoring in double-figures. Their goal is to become better defensively this season.