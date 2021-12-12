Suffolk VII boys basketball team-by-team preview

BABYLON PANTHERS

Last season: 2-6

Coach: Bill Singleton

Key Players: Joe Hanson, 6-3, F, Jr, Eric Hoffman, 6-1, G, Jr, Elijah Kneeland, 6-3, F, Sr, Brennan O’Halloran, 6-4, F, Sr, Alix Point-du-Jour, 6-1, G, Sr,

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Well-balanced team. Unselfish, solid defensive team. Looking to rebound after a disappointing season.

BRIDGEHAMPTON KILLER BEES

Last season: 0-6

Coach: Ron White

Key Players: Alex Davis, 5-5, G, 8th grade, Jai Feaster, 5-6, G, 8th grade, Dylan Fitzgerald, 5-10, G, Jr, Kris Vinski, 5-9, G, Jr, Scott Vinski, 5-9, G, Jr,

ABOUT THE KILLER BEES: They hope to elevate to a higher level of understanding in the game of basketball. Their main goals are to play strong defense and ball protect, while playing efficiently on offense.

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Last season: 9-1

Coach: Nick Thomas

Key Players: Chris Brackett, 6-2, G/F, Sr, Nasir Carroll, 5-11, G, Jr, William Pippin, 6-4, F/C, Jr, Emari Robinson, 6-0, G/F, Sr, Joel Treadwell, 5-11, G/F, Sr,

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: They do not have the formidable size, however they will be scrappy, gritty and play a hard-nosed brand of basketball. They will rely on their team quickness, chemistry and toughness to make up for what they lack in size.

GREENPORT PORTERS

LAST SEASON: 4-4

Coach: Ev Corwin

Key Players

Ev Corwin Jr., 5-10, PG, Sr.; Jahmeek Freeman, 5-10, SG, Sr; Justus Horton, 6-3, F, Jr, Jordan Hubbard, 6-6, C, Sr, Donovan Lawrence, 6-0, F, Sr

ABOUT THE PORTERS: This bunch last played together as sophomores. Showed a lot of promise while only winning 4 games.

MATTITUCK TUCKERS

Last season: 9-1

Coach: Paul Ellwood

Key Players: Liam Buckley, 6-2, F, Sr, Sean Lawson, 6-1, F, Jr, Matt Seifert, 6-2, F, Sr, Luke Woods, 5-9, PG, Sr, Treveor Zappulla, 6-0, G, Jr,

ABOUT THE TUCKERS: Undefeated League VIII Champions 9-1 and lost to Shoreham-Wading River in semifinal. Excellent Guard play, two players back who missed time because of covid last season gives them plenty of depth. Look to be a factor in the Class B playoffs

PIERSON WHALERS

Last season: N/A

Coach: Will Fujita

Key Players: Wilson Bennett, 6-4, SF, Sr, Leo Butler, 5-10, SG/SF, Sr Charlie Culver, 6-5, C, Sr, Logan Hartstein, 5-11, SG, Jr, Cecil Munshin, 6-2, PG, Sr,

ABOUT THE WHALERS: Their Board of Education voted against them having a season but, their team goal is to compete in their newly structured league with the bigger schools that have been added. Wilson Bennett, Cecil Munshin, and Charlie Culver are key players. All three are dominant players and can take over a game with size, speed, and strength

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Last season: 8-2

Coach: Pete Meehan

Key Players

Steve Bayer, 6-0, F, Sr, Santiago Burgos- Fallon, 6-2, G, Sr; Mike Scanell, 6-1, F, Sr; Chris Scotto, 5-11, G, Sr; John Sheils, 6-2, G, Sr;

ABOUT THE ROYALS: Lost in Conference IV semifinal to Center Moriches. Senior leadership and a disciplined, high character roster will keep them in the hunt for a playoff spot.

THE ROSS SCHOOL

Last season: 1-13

Coach: Charles Escalante

Key Players: Mason Ackerman, 6-1, C/PF, Jr, Kevin Jiang, 6-0, G/SF, Jr, Tim Qin, 6-0, C/F, Jr, Milo Tompkins, 5-8, SF, Soph, Jasper Yektai, 5-8, G, Jr

ABOUT ROSS: Their goal is to be the most disciplined and hardworking team. Going to do the small things that you don’t see on the stat sheet. Be well rounded basketball athletes with a strong fundamental base.

SHELTER ISLAND

Last season: 3-5

Coach: Michael Mundy

Key players: Elijah Davidson, 6-0, F, Jr, Bazzy Quigley Dunning, 5-8, PG, Jr, James Durran, 5-10, G, Soph, Luca Martinez, 5-10, F, Jr, Harrison Weslek, 5-11, PG, Fr.,

ABOUT SHELTER ISLAND: Led by Harrison Weslek with good ball vision, great shot off of dribble and hits open three-pointers

SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Daniel Skaritka

Key Players: Lorenzo Crilly, 5-7,G, Fr., Diego DeLos Santos, 6-2, F , Sr, Isaiah McCarter,6-2, F, Soph, Danny Voisich, 6-2, F, Jr, Nehemiah Yuen, 5-9, G, Soph,

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: With an abbreviated season last year due to Covid, they were not able to defend the Class D championship.

SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS

Last Season: 4-2

Coach: Herm Lamison

Key Players

Naevon Jenkins, 6-1, G, Fr, LeBron Napier, 6-3, G/F, Sr, Derek Reed, 5-11, PG, Jr, Ryan Smith, 6-5, F, Sr, Andrews Venesina, 6-1, G, Sr,

ABOUT THE MARINERS: Led by Napier and Reed, one of the better combos in Suffolk County.

SOUTHOLD FIRST SETTLERS

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Lucas Grigonis

Key Players: Quincy Brigham, 6-0, SG, Jr, Robbie Cooper, 6-2, PF, Sr , Calvin Karsten, 6-3, SF, Sr, Jaden Olsen, 6-2, SG, Jr, Jack Sepenoski, 5-10, PG, Soph,

ABOUT THE FIRST SETTLERS: Strengths include playing team basketball. Must manage game and produce on both sides of the ball to be successful this season. Effort, attitude will key to this team's success.