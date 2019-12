Suffolk VII and VIII boys basketball preview

SUFFOLK VII

BABYLON PANTHERS

Last season: 3-15

Coach: Bill Singleton

KEY PLAYERS

Lucas Lassen F 6-2 Jr.; Elijah Kneeland F 6-3 So. Kieran O’Halloran G/F 5-11 Sr.; Will Singleton G/F 6-0 Sr.; James Tourin G 5-11 Jr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: A tough team looking to battle on the boards for extra possessions, led by O’Halloran and Tourin.

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Last season: 21-6

Coach: Nick Thomas

KEY PLAYERS

Ahkee Anderson G 6-0 Sr.; Dayrien Franklin G 5-11 Jr.; Emond Frazier F 6-4 Sr.; Jayden Kealy F/C 6-5 Jr.; Nae’jon Ward G 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: After losing in the state Class B semifinals last year, Center Moriches will rely on a strong backcourt to make a run toward a state title. Anderson, who averaged 23 points per game for Greenport last season, will lead the team.

HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Pete Meehan

KEY PLAYERS

Lucas Brown G 5-10 Sr.; Jack McNamara G 5-6 Jr.; Steven Mora G 5-9 Sr.; Jaden Ottati G 6-0 Jr.; Jonathan Salas F 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Hampton Bays is a guard-oriented team, led by Brown, a three-year starter who attacks the rim and plays tough defense. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.

MATTITUCK TUCKERS

Last season: 12-11

Coach: Paul Ellwood

KEY PLAYERS

Xavier Allen G 6-1 Sr.; Sean Kobel G 6-0 Jr.; Rashad Lawson F 6-3 Jr.; Chris Nicholson F 6-2 Sr.; Luke Woods G 5-8 So.

ABOUT THE TUCKERS: Mattituck will be led by Allen, who averaged 22 points per game and Lawson, who added eight points per game last season.

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Last season: 1-19

Coach: Jayson Williams

KEY PLAYERS

Justin Everson G 6-0 Sr.; Drew Feinstein G 5-10 Fr.; Luke Filippi F 6-1 So.; David Ford G 5-7 So.; John Sheils F 6-1 So.

ABOUT THE ROYALS: A young and athletic team, featuring Feinstein, who averaged 14.8 points per game and shot 88 percent from the foul line as an eighth-grader last season.

SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS

Last season: 14-6

Coach: Herm Lamison

KEY PLAYERS

Sincere Faggins G 5-11 Sr.; Artemi Gavalas G 5-11 Sr.; James Malone F 6-3 Sr.; Zy-Aire Pittman G 5-11 Sr.; Dakoda Smith G/F 6-3 Sr.;

ABOUT THE MARINERS: Playing an up-tempo offense, Southampton will rely on the speed and shooting of its guards, led by Smith and Faggins.

SUFFOLK VIII

BRIDGEHAMPTON KILLER BEES

Last season: 15-10

Coach: Ron White

KEY PLAYERS

Anthony Cabrera G 5-4 So.; David Simmons F 5-9 So.; Kris Vinski G 5-6 Fr.; Scott Vinski G 5-6 Fr.; Will Walker F 6-1 Sr.;

ABOUT THE KILLER BEES: The defending Long Island Class D champions are young and will rely on the experience of Walker.

GREENPORT PORTERS

Last season: 21-3

Coach: Ev Corwin

KEY PLAYERS

Ev Corwin Jr. G 5-9 So.; Jahmeek Freeman G 5-9 So.; Jordan Hubbard C 6-4 So.; Joshua Santacroce G 5-10 Sr.; Jaylen Stilley F 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE PORTERS: Greenport lost six rotational players, including four starters, from a team that reached the state semifinals last year. The Porters will rely on young contributors, led by Santacroce and Corwin Jr.

PIERSON WHALERS

Coach: Will Fujita

Last season: 10-9

KEY PLAYERS

Wilson Bennett F 6-3 So.; Henry Brooks G 6-2 Jr.; Habtamu Coulter F 6-4 Jr.; Nick Egbert G 6-0 Sr.; Cecil Munshin G 6-0 So.

ABOUT THE WHALERS: A physical team, led by the dynamic scoring of Brooks, who averaged 22.8 points per game last season. Bennett added 9.6 points per game.

THE ROSS SCHOOL

Last season: 2-14

Coach: Nygel Roach

KEY PLAYERS

Richie Brew G/F 6-2 Sr.; Orlando Narrizano C 6-4 Sr.; Juan Navarro G/F 6-2 Jr.; Rey Navarro G 5-9 Sr.; John Saldana G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT ROSS: With an emphasis on speed and defense, Ross looks to rely on senior leadership and experience this year.

SHELTER ISLAND INDIANS

Last season: 8-13

Coach: Jay Card Jr.

KEY PLAYERS

Junior Gill G 5-11 Jr.; Daniel Martin G 5-11 Sr.; Lucas Quigley-Dunning F 6-2 Sr.; Walter Richards 6-2 F Sr.; Keith Taplin F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Shelter Island is an experienced team that will lean on Quigley-Dunning, who averaged 16 points per game last season.

SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS-

Last season: 1-11

Coach: Daniel Skaritka

KEY PLAYERS

Jon Evers G 5-9 Jr.; Gabe Gibson F 6-0 Sr.; Josh Magnum G 5-9 Jr.; Josh Rivers F 6-2 Sr.; DenMark Simon F 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Smithtown Christian returns a strong core, highlighted by Magnum, who averaged 11.5 points and 2.5 steals per game last season, and Gibson, who averaged 12 points and 5 rebounds per game last season.

SOUTHOLD SETTLERS

Last season: 12-8

Coach: Lucas Grigonis

KEY PLAYERS

Cole Brigham G 6-0 Sr.; Nick Eckhardt G/F 6-1 Sr.; Nick Grathwohl G 6-1 Sr.; Jaishaun McRae G 5-8 Jr.; Steven Russell F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE SETTLERS: After making its first county final since 2010, Southold returns a strong and experienced team from last season, led by Grathwohl, who averaged 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Russell, a four-year starter, averaged 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.