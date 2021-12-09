Newsday's annual look at the top 100 boys basketball players on Long Island for this season, listed alphabetically.

Michael Agostino, Newfield, 5-11, G, Sr.

The three-year varsity player averaged eight points and five assists per game last season, including knocking down 17 three-pointers.

Manu Alford, Holy Trinity, 6-3, G, Sr.

He averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game last season while shooting 46% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Anderson, Smithtown West, 6-2, G, Sr.

He averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game last season.

Zaire Baines, Portledge, 5-11, G, Sr.

He is one of the most prolific scorers in Long Island history, entering the season with 2,334 points and just 465 points shy of Long Island's all-time scoring record.

Dylan Banner, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6-3, F, Sr.

The three-year starter is a strong inside presence on offense and defense. He averaged 12 points, six rebounds and four assists per game last season.

Jack Baron, Bayport-Blue Point, 6-foot, G, Sr.

He averaged 16.5 points per game as a sophomore and has the ability to take the game over.

Gerrad Beaubrun, Baldwin, 6-3, F, Sr.

Beaubrun is an athletic, defensive-minded player. Coach Darius Burton said he has good hands and can get to the basket. The second-year member of the varsity is being looked at by some Division II and III schools, according to Burton.

Wilson Bennett, Pierson, 6-4, F, Sr.

He averaged 16 points per game as a sophomore.

David Berlin, North Shore, 6-3, F, Sr.

He averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds per game last season and can defend any position with his athleticism, length, and toughness.

DeAndre Blagrove, Malverne, 6-4, G/F, Sr.

He averaged 15.5 points, 16 rebounds and four assists per game last season. He contributes in every facet of the game and is generating college interest in football and basketball, according to his coach.

Jon Borkowski, Kings Park, 6-foot, G, Sr.

He averaged 11.5 points per game last season. He is generating interest from SUNY Maritime, according to his coach.

CJ Brackett, Center Moriches, 6-2, G/F, Sr.

He is ready to take on the leading role after averaging 10 points per game last season. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to show off his dynamic skillset.

Jacob Brandly, St. John the Baptist, 6-4, F, Jr.

The playmaking forward averaged 11 points per game last season and will be a focal point of the offense.

Patrick Burke, Smithtown West, 6-8, C, Jr.

The All-Long Island selection averaged 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks last season for the Bulls. Burke had 18 points and 22 rebounds in a 67-56 victory over Deer Park to advance to the Suffolk Division II final last season.

Andrew Cacciatore, Massapequa, 5-9, G, Sr.

He averaged 12 points and seven assists per game last season.

Elijah Canady, Amityville, 6-2, G, Sr.

He returned to his hometown last year after living in Delaware for three years. He averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game and will take on the leading role for Amityville.

Greg Cantwell, Chaminade, 6-3, G, Sr.

He averaged nine points and four assists per game last season and is poised to take over as the leading scorer for the Flyers.

Brendan Carr, Northport, 6-1, G, Jr.

He averaged three points per game last season but will take on a larger role for the defending Suffolk Conference I champions.

James Cavallaro, Kellenberg, 5-11, G, Sr.

He averaged 18 points and six assists and shot 38% from beyond the arc last season.

Haris Cekic, Lynbrook, 6-5, C, Sr.

The three-year varsity player averaged eight points and eight rebounds last season and is a physical presence in the paint.

Liam Connor, Manhasset, 6-4, G, Jr.

He will be a focal point in the Manhasset offense this season with his size, speed and playmaking ability.

Ev Corwin Jr, Greenport, 5-10, PG, Sr.

He averaged 14 points, eight assists and four steals per game last season and never shies away from guarding an opponent’s top guard.

Luke Cronin, Great Neck North, 6-5, C, Jr.

He averaged nearly six points per game last season but his size will be a key focal point inside for Great Neck North.

Dave DeBusschere, Chaminade, 5-11, G, Jr.

He averaged 13 points per game last season, with one of the better outside shots in the CHSAA.

Kamren Denhart, Sewanhaka, 5-9, G, Sr.

He averaged nearly 15 points per game last season, including 16 points against Jericho.

Marquese Dennis, Brentwood, 6-4, G, Soph.

The athletic guard will be a focal point in Brentwood’s offense after the graduation of Jordan Riley. He has the playmaking ability to pick up some of the offensive production.

James Desimone, Clarke, 5-9, PG, Jr.

He averaged 20.3 points and 5.1 assists per game last season despite being a constant focus for opposing defenses. He can shoot the ball from beyond the arc and run the offense in transition with great court vision.

Nick Discala, Cold Spring Harbor, 6-foot, G, Sr.

He will take on a larger role in the offense and can create plays in the lane as well as shoot from deep.

Spyro Drenis, Roslyn, 5-10, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter averaged 20 points and five assists per game last season.

Preston Edmead, Deer Park, 5-10, G, Soph.

The sophomore guard already possesses multiple Division I offers, according to his coach. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.1 assists and three steals per game last season.

CJ Edwards-Innis, The Stony Brook School, 6-3, G, Sr.

The unselfish playmaker can create plays for himself and others. He leads a balanced Stony Brook team in the PSAA.

Clinton Efinda, St. John the Baptist, 6-6, F, Sr.

He is an intimidating force inside and creates nightmare matchups on the boards for opponents.

Godwin Eyiuche, Valley Stream North, 6-foot, G, Sr.

The high-flying athlete who can attack the rim and shoot from deep averaged 11.5 points per game last season.

Drew Feinstein, Mt. Sinai, 6-3, G, Jr.

The Port Jefferson transfer averaged 26.6 points per game last season. He is entering his fourth varsity season and is an excellent rebounder, shooter and ball handler.

Anthony Follett, Portledge, 6-5, G/F, Jr.

The lengthy shooter is ready for an increased role for Portledge. He’s improved his handle and offhand during the offesason. He plays tough defense to compliment his scoring.

Jordan Gabriel, Mineola, 6-7, F, Soph.

He averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks per game last season and grew five inches since the season ended. He is an intimidating force in the paint but can also shoot from beyond the arc.

Matthew Garside, Kings Park, 6-3, G, Jr.

He’s a natural scorer but can handle the ball like a point guard. He’s a talented catch and shoot player from three-point line who is poised for a breakout season.

Mike Gitz, Commack, 6-2, G, Jr.

He averaged nine points per game last season for a strong Northport team, which finished tied for first in league play in the regular season.

Nate Gordon, Deer Park, 6-3, F, Jr.

He averaged 7.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for a strong Deer Park team last season.

Tyler Harts, Sewanhaka, 6-4, G, Sr.

He will be a key contributor for a balanced Sewanhaka squad this season.

Oskar Humper, The Stony Brook School, 6-7, G/F, Jr.

He is a big presence and will play a key role for a tough team expected to compete in the PSAA.

Jaedon Hutchinson, St. Mary’s, 6-5, G/F, Jr.

He averaged 15 points per game last season, as well as playing lockdown defense with his exceptional athleticism.

Lou Hutchinson, Long Island Lutheran, 6-6, G, Sr.

The athletic guard with great size is generating interest from schools such as Mississippi State Vanderbilt, Towson and Hofstra, according to his coach. He’s going to take on a larger offensive role this season.

Kyle Jefferson, Deer Park, 5-10, G, Sr.

The athletic guard averaged 8.1 points and 3.1 assists per game last season, including 14 points in a win over Center Moriches.

Macai John, Hauppauge, 6-5, F, Sr.

The athletic forward averaged 18.9 points per game last season.

James Johns, Long Island Lutheran, 6-6, G, Jr.

He is generating interest from schools such as UConn, Wake Forest and Fairfield, according to his coach. He’s an explosive player with the ability to finish at and above the rim.

Roderick Jones II, St. John the Baptist, 6-1, G, Jr.

He is one of the top three-point shooters in the CHSAA.

Gregory Kenney, Kellenberg, 6-3, F, Sr.

He’s set to take on a larger role for the Firebirds this winter after growing three inches in the offseason.

Malachy Kelly, Chaminade, 6-2, G, Jr.

He averaged seven points per game last season but will take on a larger scoring role for a strong Chaminade squad.

Ryan Kim, Jericho, 6-foot, G, Sr.

He averaged 10.8 points per game last season and will be the go-to player for Jericho.

Jaxon Koroll, Long Island Lutheran, 6-11, F, Sr.

Koroll is a transfer from Canada who has interest from Marist and Virginia Tech, according to his coach. He is expected to be a key presence down low.

Matt Lindenman, Syosset, 5-10, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity player can shoot, attack the basket, defend and rebound. He averaged 11 points, five assists and three steals per game last season, including 18 points against Hempstead.

Xavier Lewis, Half Hollow Hills East, 5-9, G, Sr.

The three-year starter averaged 13.5 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals per game last season. His speed, quickness and ball handling separates him from other top players in the area.

Logan Lyson, Oceanside, 6-3, F, Jr.

The three-year varsity player averaged 12.5 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. He can control the paint inside and is a tough rebounder.

Dom Marrone Jr., Locust Valley, 6-2, SF, Sr.

He is a strong outside shooter with the ability to get to the rim. He is a solid rebounder and plays tough defense.

Kyle Marshall, St. Dominic, 6-3, G, Sr.

He averaged 8.5 points per game last season, including 15 points against Holy Trinity. The athletic guard can play above the rim and create shots for himself and others.

Louis Mathurin, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-foot, F, Sr.

He averaged 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game in a 10-0 campaign for Hills East last season.

Jackson McEachern, St. Mary’s, 6-foot, G, Sr.

He averaged eight points per game last season and is one of the top defenders in the CHSAA. He has a strong outside shot, including making eight three-pointers in a game against Holy Trinity last season.

Bret Michaels, Long Beach, 6-3, G/F, Sr.

Michaels, with good size and speed, is generating Division I interest, according to his coach. He is set to take a key role in the offense.

Malachi Moore, Copiague, 6-4, G, Jr.

The consistent scorer averaged 18 points per game last season, including at least 14 points in all eight games.

Caden Morra, Plainedge, 5-11, G, Jr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 20.1 points per game last season and scored at least 20 points in four of seven games.

LeBron Napier, Southampton, 6-3, G/F, Sr.

The four-year starter averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds per game last season.

Amdy Ndiaye, Long Island Lutheran, 6-10, F, Jr.

He is an imposing force in the middle of the lane for the Crusaders.

Richard Neysmith, Holy Trinity, 6-2, G, Jr.

Neysmith is ready to take over a pivotal role for the offense with his ability to finish at the rim.

James O’Connell, Wheatley, 5-10, G, Sr.

The three-year varsity starter averaged 18 points, seven assists and five steals per game last season. He is generating Division I interest, according to his coach

Jacob Oka, Baldwin, 6-5, C, Sr.

Oka plays the five spot, but he’s a versatile player who can handle the ball, shoot and get to the hoop. The second-year varsity player has drawn interest from Division II and III colleges, according to his coach.

Jackson Perisa, Garden City, 6-2, G, Sr.

He averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game last season. He can score from beyond the arc and beat a defender to the basket.

Jayden Pierre, Long Island Lutheran 6-2, G. Sr.

The Providence commit is ready to take over the Crusaders’ offense with his ability to create plays for himself and others. Pierre is someone to keep an eye on whenever the ball is in his hands.

Tyler Randolph, Uniondale, 6-1, G/F, Sr.

He averaged eight points per game last season and will be the go-to scorer for Uniondale this season. He is generating Division II or III interest, according to his coach.

Derek Reed, Southampton, 5-11, PG, Jr.

He has great court vision and creative abilities. He averaged 14 points and eight assists per game last season.

Jayden Reid, Long Island Lutheran, 5-11, G, Jr.

The Westbury native has interest from schools such as Virginia, Minnesota and Stony Brook, according to his coach. He shot 40% from beyond the arc and 85% from the foul line as a freshman.

Thomas Ribaudo, Ward Melville, 6-foot, G, Sr.

The three-year varsity player averaged seven points per game last season but is set to take on a larger role on offense and be a key defensive contributor.

Javin Riddick, Bellport, 5-10, G, Sr.

The quick, playmaking guard with a strong outside shot averaged 21.4 points per game last season.

Trey Robinson, Malverne, 6-7, F, Sr.

He averaged 10.5 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists last season. Robinson is generating Division II and Division III interest, according to his coach.

Derrek Shechter, Mt. Sinai, 5-11, G, Jr.

The three-year varsity player averaged 12.8 points and more than three assists per game last season. He is a strong outside shooter and an elite ball handler.

John Sheils, Port Jefferson, 6-2, G, Sr.

He averaged 6.1 points per game in a 7-2 campaign last season, but will take on a larger offensive role.

Finley Sheridan, Long Island Lutheran, 6-9, F, Sr.

He averaged 17 points and eight assists as a versatile stretch-four for Calhoun as a sophomore before transferring to LuHi last year. He is generating interest from schools such as Columbia, Holy Cross and UMBC, according to his coach.

Don Smalls III, Lawrence, 5-9, G, Sr.

He set the program record for three-pointers made in a season in his sophomore year and averaged 17.5 points per game as a junior.

Ryan Smith, Rocky Point, 5-11, G, Sr.

He averaged 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals per game last season.

Braden Sosnik, Herricks, 5-10, G, Jr.

The four-year varsity player takes over as Herrick’s go-to option and has the ability to make plays for himself and others.

Jamir Stewart, Baldwin, 5-11, G, Sr.

Stewart starts at the point, although he’s a combo guard. He shoots well and is a good scorer. The third-year varsity player is being looked at by Division II and III college programs, according to his coach.

Jakkai Stith, Hempstead, 6-3, G, Jr.

He averaged 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals per game last season as the team’s go-to scorer and playmaker.

Chris Stokel, Calhoun, 6-1, PG, Sr.

The natural scorer averaged 21 points per game last season.

Robert Tansey, Mepham, 6-2, G, Sr.

The versatile combo guard can play the point or off the ball. He can score from multiple levels with a quick first step and uses his body well in traffic.

Dakari Thomas, St. Anthony’s, 6-foot, G, Sr.

The quick, athletic guard can shoot from deep and off the dribble. He averaged 12.6 points per game last season. He is a good help defender and strong rebounder for his size.

Anthony Todd, Westbury, 6-5, G/F, Sr.

Todd can get to the basket and hit the three. He averaged 11.6 points per game as a sophomore, while Westbury had just a two-game season last winter due to the pandemic.

Zatai Townsend, Brentwood, 6-2, G, Sr.

He was injured last season but will step in and take on a large role after the graduation of Jordan Riley.

Justin Turner, Eastport-South Manor, 5-11, G, Sr.

The St. Joseph’s College commit averaged 21.8 points per game last season.

Isaac Varghese, Jericho, 6-foot, G, Jr.

He averaged eight points per game last season. He is generating Division II and Division III interest, according to his coach.

Derek Varlack, Half Hollow Hills East, 5-11, G, Sr.

He averaged 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals per game in a 10-0 campaign for Hills East last season.

Leonard Vlogianitis, Garden City, 6-1, G, Jr.

The sharpshooter is going to be a key part of Garden City’s squad this season.

Matt Walsh, Comsewogue, 6-0, G, Sr.

He averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists per game last season as a combo guard who can attack the rim and shoot from the outside.

Nick Watts, Northport, 6-7, F, Sr.

He averaged 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game last season for the Suffolk Conference I champions.

Ryan Weiss, Hewlett, 6-3, G, Jr.

The sharpshooting junior averaged 28.3 points per game last season, including hitting six three-pointers in two of his three games.

Michael Welton, St. John the Baptist, 6-4, F, Jr.

The St. Joseph’s College commit averaged 10 points per game last season. He has the size and versatility to make plays for the Cougars.

CJ Williams, Friends Academy, 6-8, C, Jr.

The three-year starter uses his size to dominate physically inside the paint, including a 21-rebound performance against Malverne last season.

Frank Wilson, Half Hollow Hills West, 6-5, G/F, Jr.

Wilson can play and defend all five positions. He averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds per game in a 9-0 championship campaign for Hills West last season.

Luke Woods, Mattituck, 5-9, G, Sr.

He averaged 22.3 points per game last season, including 31 points with five three-pointers in a win against Smithtown Christian.

Jalyke Wyatt-Gaines, St. Anthony’s, 6-foot, G, Sr.

His defensive intensity sets the tone for the Friars, with the ability to neutralize the opposing team’s top players. He averaged 16.4 points per game last season with his speed and ability to shoot from the outside.

Chris Zaveckas, Calhoun, 6-1, G, Sr.

The sharpshooter averaged 13.5 points per game last season and will take on a larger role in the offense this year.