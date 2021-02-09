Newsday's annual look at the top 100 boys basketball players on Long Island for this season, listed alphabetically.

Zaire Baines, Portledge, G, Jr.

The Newsday All-Long Island selection has scored 2,270 career points, which is good for 16th all-time on Long Island among boys and girls basketball players. Baines ranks seventh for boys players, according to Newsday records. He averaged 26.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.8 steals per game last season.

Dylan Banner, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, F, Jr.

He averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. Banner is touted as a two-way presence on the court with a strong defensive game and the vision of a guard.

Jasigha Barnes, Baldwin, F/G, Sr.

Barnes transfers back to Baldwin after two years at Lawrence Woodmere Academy. He averaged 13.3 points last year and will be a focal point for the Bruins. Barnes, an unselfish playmaker, played his freshman year at Baldwin.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DeAndre Blagrove, Malverne, F, Jr.

Blagrove averaged 12 points and 12 rebounds as a physical presence in the paint at 6-3, 220 pounds. He had 17 points in a Long Island Class B championship loss to Center Moriches.

Brent Bland, Half Hollow Hills West, G, Sr.

He tied for the team-lead with 18 points a game last season. Bland also averaged four rebounds and three assists for the Colts, which finished 18-4 and appeared in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

Mekhi Beckett, Mepham, G/F, Sr.

He averaged 20 points per game last year as an all-around offensive star who can score around the rim and bury shots from long range under pressure.

Thomas Bell, Shoreham-Wading River, G, Sr.

Bell notched 15 points, six assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats last season. Bell also made his presence known on defense, averaging 3.5 steals per contest.

Brendyn Cheng, Commack, G, Sr.

He will take on more of a scoring role (6.9 points per game last year) while continuing to be a playmaker who gets others involved in the offense. He averaged five assists per game, including 10 against Bay Shore.

Darius Coleman, St. Mary’s, G/F, Jr.

The versatile playmaker averaged 10.2 points per game, including 27 points and six rebounds against a tough Holy Trinity squad last year.

James Cosgrove, Carey, C, Sr.

The 6-6 center averaged 11 points and 9.4 rebounds a game, including 25 points against Valley Stream Central, last season.

Tristan Costello, Shoreham-Wading River, G, Sr.

The 6-1 athletic guard is a versatile scorer, quick on his feet and can score from anywhere. He is often tasked with guarding the opponent’s top player. He averaged 14 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game last year.

Jackson Cronin, Great Neck North, G, Sr.

Cronin averaged a team-high 20 points and five rebounds, including a 34-point performance against Sewanhaka last year. He was accepted at the University of Kansas as a preferred walk-on.

Ahmad Crowell, Manhasset, G/F, Sr.

He averaged 15 points through the first six games but missed parts of last season due to various injuries. The 6-3 two-way wing is primed for a return to the form he showed in his sophomore year when Manhasset won the Long Island Class A Championship over Wyandanch.

Aaron Cuascut, Mineola, G, Sr.

The four-year starting point guard controls the game on offense and defense with his strong basketball IQ and court vision. He averaged 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals a game last season.

Mitchell Cumings, Mr. Sinai, F, Sr.

The 6-4 Cumings is physically strong, a great rebounder and finisher and committed to play at SUNY New Paltz. He averaged 8.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, including 18 points against Glenn, last season.

Wilhelm Daal, Friends Academy, F, Sr.

Daal puts up consistent numbers for Friends Academy, averaging 12.2 points per game, including 23 points against Island Trees, last year.

Anthony Daley, Deer Park, G, Soph.

He averaged 11.5 points per game for the Falcons as a freshman, including five games of scoring at least 20 points. He and Preston Edmead will both become go-to players this year for Deer Park.

Kip Dallaris, Cold Spring Harbor, G, Sr.

He is a five-year varsity player and two-year captain who averaged 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists last year. Dallaris has bulked up to 6-3, 200 pounds.

John Davey, Roslyn, F, Sr.

The 6-7 big man averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks last season.

Thomas Decker, Farmingdale, G, Sr.

He averaged nine points and four assists per game, including 19 points against Freeport, last year. He will take on a larger role this season, leading coach Jim Pastier to say, "He’s in charge."

Kamren Denhart, Sewanhaka, G, Jr.

At 5-10, Denhart is a crafty two-way player with solid driving, mid-range and three-point shooting. He averaged 16 points and three assists.

Jeff Douby, Baldwin, C, Sr.

Douby averaged five points, five rebounds last year for the Nassau Class AA champions after transferring from Portledge. He is an aggressive shot blocker and rebounder who can finish at the rim.

Alex Douglas, Friends Academy, PG, Sr.

The 6-1, 175-pound point guard can drive to the basket and finish consistently. He has expanded his range this year and has great vision to find the open man. Douglas averaged 15 points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals per game last season.

Spyro Drenis, Roslyn, G, Jr.

The three-year varsity starter averaged 13 points and five assists last year. He had 21 points in a win over Oyster Bay.

Zarron Duncan, Uniondale, G, Sr.

He is a quick guard and a strong shooter with the ability to get to the rim. He will have a key role for the Knights after reaching the Nassau Class AA final. He had 11 points against Bellport last year.

Ryan Dunn, Long Island Lutheran, G/F, Sr.

The 6-6 senior is receiving Division-I interest and grew 2-3 inches since last season. Coach John Buck called him "maybe the most improved player from last year."

Preston Edmead, Deer Park, G, Fr.

Edmead averaged 10 points, 4.9 assists and six steals per game as an eighth-grader, giving the Falcons high hopes for this season.

Jordan Evelyn, Uniondale, G, Sr.

He is going to assume the role as the go-to option for a Uniondale team that won 20 games last season. Evelyn is a strong ball-handler, good passer and sharpshooter for the Knights.

Jordan Falco, Center Moriches, F, Sr.

He scored nine points a game and made 42% of his three-pointers as a 6-6 forward. The Red Devils’ vocal leader and glue guy has committed to play baseball at Adelphi.

Drew Feinstein, Port Jefferson, G, Soph.

He has scored 602 points and has made 92 three-pointers since eighth grade. The 6-1 guard averaged just under 20 points a game last season, and went for 36 points against a strong Center Moriches squad.

Cooper Francis, Chaminade, G, Sr.

He averaged 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game last season. He also made 38 three-pointers and scored a season-high 22 points against Elmont.

Dayrein Franklin, Center Moriches, G, Sr.

The defensive stalwart will step into a new role as lead guard and be more of a focal point for the Red Devils’ offense. He averaged 10 points, six rebounds and three steals a game last season.

Thomas Franz, Garden City, G, Sr.

The three-year varsity starter averaged 13 points and five rebounds a game last season. He is tough to defend from deep, hitting 48 three-pointers last season, including three games of four three-pointers.

Jack Garside, Kings Park, G, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 86% from the free-throw line and 46% (43 of 93) from beyond the arc. The 6-2 combo guard is a University of Rochester commit.

Myles Goddard, Amityville, F, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks a game for the defending Suffolk overall and Class A champs. The athletic 6-5 forward is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

Liam Gray, Comsewogue, G, Sr.

Gray, a three-year varsity starter, averaged 13 points and four assists, including 21 points against Smithtown East and West Babylon, last season.

Pat Healy, Northport, G, Sr.

The second-team All-Long Island selection helped lead the Tigers to the Suffolk Class AA final last year, averaging 18 points, four assists and three steals per game. Healy is committed to Hobart College.

Mikell Henry, Lawrence, G, Sr.

He averaged 17 points, six rebounds and five assists per game last season. Henry doesn’t shy away from any test, as he consistently takes the toughest matchup on defense regardless of position or size difference.

Anthony Holloway, Sachem North, G, Sr.

He averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game, including 26 points against Lindenhurst, last season.

Franklin Infante, East Rockaway, G, Sr.

Infante averaged 22 points and five assists last year for the Long Island Class C champions. He had 20 points in the Long Island Championship and had 34 points in a victory over Seaford.

Takel Jackson, North Babylon, G, Sr.

Jackson, who averaged 12 points per game last season, can be a 20-point scorer, according to coach Brendan McCaffrey. Shifty and smooth, the 6-1 guard will be a problem for opposing teams with his long-range shooting acumen.

Macai John, Hauppauge, F, Jr.

He led the Eagles in scoring (15 ppg) and rebounding (9 rpg) to go with three blocks and two steals per game last season. John grew three inches since his sophomore season and is now 6-5.

Milan Johnson, Baldwin, G, Sr.

He averaged 8.5 points over four games at Comsewogue last year, but he will make an immediate impact at Baldwin this winter after an injury-plagued season. He can create for others and shoot from anywhere on the court.

Colby Jordan, Half Hollow Hills West, G, Sr.

The dynamic scorer tied for the team lead with 18 points per game last season for the Colts. Jordan also added seven rebounds and four assists.

Paul Jordan, Long Island Lutheran, G/F, Sr.

Coach John Buck expects Jordan to take on a larger role after improving his strength and explosiveness in the offseason. The 6-5 versatile wing is generating Division-I interest, the coach said.

Jaden Kealey, Center Moriches, F, Sr.

The 6-6 forward averaged a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds a game) for the Red Devils, which have won four straight Long Island Class B championships. He does a little bit of everything for coach Nick Thomas, including drawing 32 charges last season.

Kacper Klaczek, Long Island Lutheran, F, Sr.

Coach John Buck called Klaczek "one of the most athletic players to have come through the program," which is high praise for a nationally ranked team. The 6-9 forward holds offers from TCU and St. John’s and is poised for a breakout season after averaging seven points and six rebounds a game last year.

Jaxon Koroll, Long Island Lutheran, F, Jr.

The 6-10 forward transferred to LuHi from Canada last season, and holds an offer from Wake Forest, coach John Buck said. After the graduation of Zed Key, who is playing at Ohio State, Koroll is expected to be a key presence down low.

Rashad Lawson, F, Mattituck, Sr.

The 6-5 forward averaged 12 points and 9.5 rebounds a game last season, with 14 double-doubles. He had 22 points and 14 rebounds against Hampton Bays last year.

Xavier Lewis, Half Hollow Hills East, G, Jr.

Lewis dazzles at times with his combination of quickness and strong ball-handling ability. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 assists and 3 steals per game for the Thunderbirds.

Max Llewellyn, Sayville, F, Sr.

He averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game last season and will play football at Cortland next season.

Khalil London, St. Dominic, G, Jr.

He can get to the rim when he wants to because of his ball-handling abilities and athleticism. According to coach Mike Kelly, London is a "very good shooter who can create his own open shots." London averaged 15.6 points per game, including 39 points against Kellenberg, last season.

Luke Long, Garden City, G, Sr

He averaged 18 points and six rebounds, including 33 points against Mepham, last season. Long is dangerous from beyond the arc with 66 three-pointers.

Jonathan Maldonado, Elmont, G, Sr.

He averaged nine points per game during the regular season and 12 points during the playoffs for the Nassau Class A champions. Coach George Holub called him the team’s "defensive catalyst" en route to the county title.

Matt McCabe, Oceanside, G, Sr.

The 6-3 guard averaged 8.6 points, five rebounds and five assists a game. McCabe has a strong jumpshot and possesses the athleticism to guard multiple defenders on defense.

Milun Micanovic, Knox, C, Jr.

He controls the game on the defensive end as a 6-10 center but also has offensive skills, too. Micanovic runs the floor well, can read defenses and make the right plays out of the post.

Joshua Minton, Baldwin, SG/SF, Sr.

He averaged eight points and three rebounds following his transfer from St. Mary’s. He will take on a more featured offensive role for the Nassau Class AA champions this year.

Malachi Moore, Copiague, G, Soph.

He averaged 19 points and seven rebounds per game last year. At 6-3, Moore displays the versatility to play any position, and scored 37 points against Smithtown West last season.

LeBron Napier, Southampton, G/F, Jr.

He averaged 15 points and nine rebounds last season and can contribute in every facet of the game. Napier will take on a larger role this season and had a season-high 26 points against Greenport last year.

Justin Norman, Freeport, G, Sr.

The combo guard can drive with the ball and is an excellent long-range shooter (31 made three-pointers). He averaged 13.4 points and 2.2 assists per game.

James O’Connell, Wheatley, G, Jr.

The point guard averaged 14 points, five assists and two steals per game as a sophomore, helping lead the Wildcats to the Nassau semifinal against Malverne.

Luke Paniagua, Locust Valley, G, Sr.

He recorded 14 points, six rebounds and three assists last season for the Falcons. He dropped 26 against West Hempstead.

Joe Perlowski, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, F, Sr.

The 6-7 big man has an ability to stretch the floor and hit beyond the arc, leading the team in three-point percentage (40%). He averaged 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game with a strong inside game last season.

Chris Pettinato, Syosset, F, Sr.

The 6-4 forward averaged 13 points per game last year. The SUNY Geneseo commit has "unlimited range" according to head coach Greg Cardona, can make plays off the dribble and play multiple roles.

Jayden Pierre, Long Island Lutheran G. Jr.

The 6-2 guard holds more than a dozen Division-I offers, including Stanford. Pierre transferred to LuHi from Elizabeth High School in New Jersey and will be a focal point in the Crusaders' offense this year.

Andres Pinzon, Long Island Lutheran, G, Sr.

The 6-5 guard, committed to play at St. John’s, averaged 10 points and four rebounds a game last season. He had 17 points against nationally-ranked Sierra Canyon at the Metro Classic last year and is a talented scorer with a strong basketball IQ.

Jahmir Primer, Portledge, G, Sr.

Primer averaged 15 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game a year ago. The two-way guard has 1,594 points in his varsity career.

Isaiah Randolph, Brentwood, F, Sr.

Randolph is expected to play a major role in the frontcourt for defending Suffolk Class AA champion Brentwood. He had 13 points in the Suffolk overall championship game last year and will form one of the top duos on Long Island along with Jordan Riley.

Jayden Rayford, Elmont, PG/SG, Sr.

He averaged eight points for the Nassau Class A champions last year. Rayford had 15 points in a victory over Friends Academy last year and has the ability to create offense off the dribble.

Jayden Reid, Long Island Lutheran, G, Soph.

He shot 40% from beyond the arc and 85% from the foul line. He holds an offer from Stony Brook and aided LuHi with six points in a victory over nationally-ranked Sierra Canyon at the Metro Classic last year.

Javin Riddick, Bellport, G, Jr.

Riddick closed out last season with his best game -- scoring 23 points in a playoff loss to eventual Suffolk Class AA champion Brentwood. He averaged 10 points and four assists a game.

Jordan Riley, Brentwood, G, Sr.

Last season’s Suffolk Player of the Year, Riley averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as he led Brentwood to a 23-2 record and the Suffolk Class AA title. He committed to play at Georgetown.

Kevin Rion, West Islip, F, Sr.

The 6-3 forward scored a season-high 28 points last season. He averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game last year.

Trey Robinson, Malverne, C/F, Jr.

He had a strong finish down the stretch last year in the final eight games, including 17 points and 14 rebounds in the Nassau B/C Championship against East Rockaway.

Justin Rufillo, St. John the Baptist, G, 6-3, Jr.

He had nine games of at least 15 points last season for the Cougars. Rufillo averaged 12.2 points per game and made 27 three-pointers.

Gerald Saint Laurent, Central Islip, G, Sr.

He is a dynamic, playmaking guard who was a focal point at Our Saviour New American last season. Saint Laurent had 29 points in a victory over Stony Brook and will be a go-to scorer for Central Isip this year.

Marqiis Samuels, East Meadow, PG, Jr.

He averaged 17 points and six assists, including a 42-point game against Westbury, last season. The 6-1 point guard has a good mid-range game, and head coach Tom Rottkamp said his explosive first step and "shifty head and shoulder action" allows him to get to the rim.

Christian Schwirzbin, Port Washington, F, Sr.

The lefty small forward averaged eight points, five rebounds and a steal per game last year, including a 16-point performance in the Nassau Class AA semifinals. He has the ability to finish in traffic, hit threes and think critically on the floor.

Justin Scotto, West Babylon, G, Sr.

Scotto guided the Eagles to the playoffs the past two seasons. The four-year varsity standout averaged 19 points a game and has scored nearly 800 points in his career.

Zach Seltzer, Half Hollow Hills West, F, Sr.

He averaged 14 points, four rebounds and three assists per game, including 21 points against Kings Park, last season for the Colts.

Finley Sheridan, Long Island Lutheran, F, Jr.

He averaged 17 points and eight assists last year as a 6-9 versatile stretch-four for Calhoun last winter. He transferred to LuHi in September.

Chris Stokel, Calhoun, PG, Jr.

He averaged 12 points and five assists last year. The talented 6-foot two-way point guard has improved his shot and strength to add to his already quick feet.

Nicholas Svolos, Kings Park, SG, Sr.

He averaged 10 points per game and was the team’s top sharpshooter from behind the arc. The 6-2 guard scored a season-high 19 points and had four of his 45 three pointers against West Babylon last year.

Aaron Talbert, Knox, G, Jr.

He is being recruited by a number of mid-major Division I programs, coach Majestic Mapp said. Talbert averaged 12 points and five assists a game last season.

Anthony Todd, Westbury, F/G, Jr.

He is a 6-4 explosive wing who scored more than 15 points seven times last season. Todd averaged 11.6 points per game. He can get to the basket with ease and is working on developing his jump shot to add to his already versatile offensive game, coach Jason Bryant said.

Chris Toscano, Carey, G, Sr.

He averaged 20 points per game, including 37 against Valley Stream North, last season.

James Tourin, Babylon, G, Sr.

He played his best against some of the top competition, averaging 17.3 points and seven assists against the top three teams in League VII. The 6-foot guard averaged 14.9 points and six assists a game on the season. He is an intelligent and savvy player who can create shots for himself and others.

Justin Turner, Eastport-South Manor, G, Jr.

He averaged 13.5 points per game last season for the Sharks and shot 40% from the three-point line.

Drissa Traore, Long Island Lutheran F. Sr.

The 6-8 big man is a strong presence inside, but he also expanded his shooting range. He’s committed to play at St. John’s after averaging six points and six rebounds a game last year.

Matt Uss, Glenn, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 12 points and three assists and made 41 three-pointers last year while also shooting 80% from the free-throw line.

Jaden Ventura, Wantagh, G, Sr.

The 5-10 guard averaged 13 points, six assists and three steals per game with his best performance coming in a playoff loss to Jericho (25 points, including five three-pointers). He is a quick guard who can finish at the rim and can hit from the outside (22 three-pointers).

Michael Warren Jr., Malverne, G/F, Sr.

He averaged 19.4 points and seven assists per game for the Nassau Class B champions. Warren scored 27 points as Malverne nearly knocked off Center Moriches in the Long Island Class B championship. The 5-11 slasher with a good mid-range shot and penchant for steals is nearing 1,000 career points.

Nick Watts, Northport, F, Jr.

He averaged seven points and nine rebounds per game, including 14 points and 17 rebounds against Smithtown West, last year. At 6-7, Watts is an elite shot-blocker, averaging two rejections per contest.

Jared Weakly, Holy Trinity, F, Sr.

He averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks a game last season. The 6-7 forward could be one of the top players in the CHSAA.

Max Weinberg, Oyster Bay, SF, Sr.

The three-year varsity starter averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks last year, including 29 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Glen Cove. The 6-4 low-post scorer has a strong handle that allows him to attack the basket when he has space.

Ryan Weiss, Hewlett, G, Soph.

He averaged 18 points per game as a freshman and is already considered one of the top shooters in Nassau.

Sean Wilcox, Kellenberg, F/G, Sr.

Wilcox averaged 15 points and six rebounds last year, including 18 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Island Trees last year.

Frank Wilson, Half Hollow Hills West, G, Soph.

He averaged 10.3 points per game last season for Hills East before transferring to Hills West this season. The Colts will look to Wilson to add to their overall scoring depth.

Jalyke Wyatt-Gaines, St. Anthony’s, G, Jr.

He has speed to get to the rim and finish over taller players. Wyatt-Gaines is a great two-way player -- a superior defender with a good pull-up, mid-range jumper. He averaged more than five points a game for the CHSAA champions last year and will take on a larger role on offense this year.

Yaewon You, Jericho, G, Sr.

He averaged 15 points per game and is entering his fifth year as a varsity basketball player. He is approaching 1,000 points in his career.

With John Boell, Jake Falk and Michael Ruiz