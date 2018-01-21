TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 36° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 36° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Tyler St. Furcy’s 25 points lift Lawrence Woodmere

Teammate Aidan Igiehon, a 6-10 center, has 15 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.

Lawrence Woodmere Academy guard Tyler St. Furcy puts

Lawrence Woodmere Academy guard Tyler St. Furcy puts up a shot against University Prep during an Empire Invitational boys basketball game on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

With some high-profile eyes looking on, Tyler St. Furcy put on a show Sunday afternoon.

The junior guard had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Lawrence Woodmere Academy to a 63-42 win over University Prep (Rochester) in the Empire Invitational at Adelphi. Teammate Aidan Igiehon, one of the nation’s top recruits, added 15 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.

Chris Mullin of St. John’s was among the college coaches and scouts at the game, the first of four in a showcase of some of the top teams in the area.

“It was fun and kind of new for me,” St. Furcy said of the opportunity to play in front of such an audience. “I used to be underrated, but now I feel like I’m starting to blossom. It feels great to play well in a game like this.”

St. Furcy, who was 8-for-14 from the field and earned Most Valuable Player honors, said the schools he is considering most are Yale and Binghamton.

“Our school is a small school, so sometimes kids fly under the radar, but Tyler’s a Division I player,” Lawrence Woodmere coach Jeff Weiss said. “He’s long, he’s athletic, he gets to the rim. He’s a talented kid. I was happy for him today.”

Igiehon is a player who is very much on the national radar, as the 6-10 junior center is ranked 45th nationally in his graduating class by 247sports.com. He struggled with his shot Sunday (4-for-14 from the field), but his rebounding and shot-blocking still made a major impact.

“Northwestern was here, Stanford was here, St. John’s was here, all watching him. Everyone wants Aidan,” Weiss said. “Today, he exerted his physicality and set the tone. He played within himself today.”

“I wanted to bring the energy today,” Igiehon said. “It was really good to see my team play in this atmosphere. It was the first time for some of these guys, so I wanted to be an energy guy for them.”

Igiehon said he has received 51 scholarship offers, and that Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, St. John’s, Gonzaga, Georgetown and Stanford are among the schools he is considering.

Lawrence Woodmere (9-4) will look to build off this game in its attempt to win a third straight PSAA title and will continue to count on St. Furcy and Igiehon.

“We feed off each other,” Igiehon said. “If I’m down, he brings me up. If he’s down, I’ll bring him up. When we’re both going, it can be dangerous.”

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Lawrence Woodmere Academy forward Aidan Igiehon attempts a Lawrence Woodmere vs. University Prep boys basketball
Wantagh's Matt Rogers is victorious in the 170 Nassau wrestling dual meet finals
Mount Sinai's Jack Tyrell (black and red) wrestles Suffolk wrestling dual meet finals
Shelter Island's Kal Lewis takes the lead on Suffolk boys track league championships
Patchogue-Medford's Nolan Creen defends against Ward Melville's Brendan Ward Melville vs. Pat-Med boys basketball
Massapequa center Meghan Wildes looks before she shoots Freeport vs. Massapequa girls basketball
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE