With some high-profile eyes looking on, Tyler St. Furcy put on a show Sunday afternoon.

The junior guard had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Lawrence Woodmere Academy to a 63-42 win over University Prep (Rochester) in the Empire Invitational at Adelphi. Teammate Aidan Igiehon, one of the nation’s top recruits, added 15 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.

Chris Mullin of St. John’s was among the college coaches and scouts at the game, the first of four in a showcase of some of the top teams in the area.

“It was fun and kind of new for me,” St. Furcy said of the opportunity to play in front of such an audience. “I used to be underrated, but now I feel like I’m starting to blossom. It feels great to play well in a game like this.”

St. Furcy, who was 8-for-14 from the field and earned Most Valuable Player honors, said the schools he is considering most are Yale and Binghamton.

“Our school is a small school, so sometimes kids fly under the radar, but Tyler’s a Division I player,” Lawrence Woodmere coach Jeff Weiss said. “He’s long, he’s athletic, he gets to the rim. He’s a talented kid. I was happy for him today.”

Igiehon is a player who is very much on the national radar, as the 6-10 junior center is ranked 45th nationally in his graduating class by 247sports.com. He struggled with his shot Sunday (4-for-14 from the field), but his rebounding and shot-blocking still made a major impact.

“Northwestern was here, Stanford was here, St. John’s was here, all watching him. Everyone wants Aidan,” Weiss said. “Today, he exerted his physicality and set the tone. He played within himself today.”

“I wanted to bring the energy today,” Igiehon said. “It was really good to see my team play in this atmosphere. It was the first time for some of these guys, so I wanted to be an energy guy for them.”

Igiehon said he has received 51 scholarship offers, and that Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, St. John’s, Gonzaga, Georgetown and Stanford are among the schools he is considering.

Lawrence Woodmere (9-4) will look to build off this game in its attempt to win a third straight PSAA title and will continue to count on St. Furcy and Igiehon.

“We feed off each other,” Igiehon said. “If I’m down, he brings me up. If he’s down, I’ll bring him up. When we’re both going, it can be dangerous.”