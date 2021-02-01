TODAY'S PAPER
Uniondale to hold emergency meeting to decide about playing basketball, wrestling

Uniondale's Jordan Evelyn #12 drives on the net past Port Washington's Christian Schwirzbin #14 during second half of the Nassau County Boys High School AA basketball semi finals at Farmingdale State College on March 1 2020. Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Uniondale’s Board of Education has an emergency meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday to decide if the district will compete in boys and girls basketball and wrestling this season.

Uniondale voted at a Dec. 8 board meeting to cancel the winter sports season over concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community. At the time, there was no guarantee that winter sports would be played. Nassau County approved the return of high-risk sports last week, which prompted an outpouring of support for playing those sports at the regularly scheduled BOE meeting last Tuesday.

If Uniondale has a boys basketball season — which would be only eight games — the team is expected to dedicate its effort to the memory of sophomore point guard Jo-Jo Wright, who was killed Wednesday in an automobile accident. Wright was Nassau County’s top public school player after averaging 19 points and nine assists as a freshman.

"Health and safety has dictated everything for our board and I have no reason to believe it won’t now," Uniondale athletic director Jonathan Jefferson said. "If they say we’ll play, we’ll be ready to go. If not, we won’t."

Several of Wright’s teammates last week told Newsday that they were disappointed there wouldn’t be a season to dedicate to Wright’s memory. They now might get that chance.

