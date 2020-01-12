Uniondale vs. Elmont
Isaiah Joseph-Brock scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter as Uniondale defeated Elmont, 55-39, at the Gary Charles Hoops Classic at Adelphi on Jan. 12, 2020.
