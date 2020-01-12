When discussing the Uniondale boys basketball team, it’s clear the players embody Aristotle's ancient saying, "The whole is greater than the sum of its parts."

The Knights don’t have just one way of going after opponents on offense and defense, and Sunday afternoon was an example. Uniondale relied on 6-6 forward Rashaun Gorham early to control the paint inside, before Isaiah Joseph-Brock scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter as Uniondale defeated Elmont, 55-39, at the Gary Charles Hoops Classic at Adelphi.

“This game, we really emphasized getting the ball to the post and we fed it to [Gorham] enough times,” Joseph-Brock said, “and then they started opening up on us and it opened up for me as well.”

Gorham scored six of his 11 points in the opening two quarters as Uniondale (9-1) took a 30-13 lead into halftime.

“I try to set the presence inside,” said Gorham, who also had 12 rebounds. “I play aggressive and that sets up everyone else and spaces the floor and helps create easy buckets.”

Defensively, the Knights play an aggressive style that tries to make opponents uncomfortable. Just like the way the team shares the ball on offense, its defense is reliant on continuity.

“We emphasize everyone has to play five strong on the ball,” said Joseph-Brock, who contributed nine rebounds. “And if we play five strong, we get to running and we get to play the game how we play.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Elmont (5-5) didn’t back down in the second half. The Spartans outscored Uniondale in the third quarter, 12-5, to cut its deficit to 35-25. Jevon Santos led Elmont with 12 points overall.

With the Knights' conference season about to begin, defending Nassau Class AA champion Uniondale hopes playing tough non-league games and in tournament atmospheres will help make them tougher in the biggest parts of the season.

“This gets us prepared for the big stage so we already know what we are getting into,” said the Knights' Jo-Jo Wright, who had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. “We just try to stay together and play.”

By doing so, Uniondale relies on each other to get where they want to be — playing for a shot at another title.

“I think if you share the ball, depending on what defense the other team is playing, it’s going to present different scoring opportunities for different people,” coach Tom Diana said. “And I think that’s exactly what happened [Sunday].”