The Uniondale boys basketball team wasn’t playing for Jo-Jo Wright. They were playing with him.

Wright, a dynamic sophomore guard for Uniondale, died in a car accident January 27. On Thursday, Uniondale played its first game since the crash and defeated host Hempstead, 78-36, in Nassau Conference AA-I play.

Wright’s presence was felt throughout the gymnasium. His No. 10 jersey was draped on a chair next to the Uniondale coaches. The team donned warm-up shirts with a picture of Wright with a ball in his hand and his name on their backs. There was a 10-second moment of silence, counted down by the shot clock, before tipoff.

Coach Tom Diana and the players knew it was going to be an emotional evening.

"We want to play for him, but he’s really still playing with us," said senior guard Jordan Evelyn, who scored 12 points. "He’s still there for us, with us. We’re not playing without him at all. Even though he’s not here physically, he’s still playing with us."

Wright, 15, was sitting in the back seat of an SUV when it collided with another SUV driven by an 87-year-old man the afternoon of January 27, police said. The SUV Wright was riding in then hit a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

The Knights wanted to play with Wright’s energy and enthusiasm from the opening whistle. Uniondale opened up a 38-17 halftime lead after outscoring Hempstead, 23-7, in the second quarter.

Zarron Duncan had 24 points and Moses Styles — who was also in the accident and had a brief stint in the hospital — added 15 points.

Diana credited the way the team competed at practice and during the game with how they embraced every moment to be with one another.

"This is going to be a hard moment for them, and there’s going to be a bunch of them," Diana said. "But I’m proud of their resiliency. They’ve been great with each other and they have been prior to this, so that doesn’t surprise me."

The Knights were also unsure if they’d even have a season. But the Uniondale Board of Education gave approval for the high school to compete in boys and girls basketball and wrestling February 2, reversing a decision made in December to cancel all winter sports programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that they are playing, the team wants to dedicate the season to Wright.

Wright was a Newsday All-Long Island selection as a freshman after averaging 19 points and nine assists a game, leading Uniondale to the Nassau Class AA final last year.

"We didn’t even think we’d get the opportunity to play at all," senior forward Tristan St. John said. "With everything that happened, we are just happy we are able to play at all because we know this is what Jo-Jo would have wanted."