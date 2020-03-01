About two hours before tipoff, junior guard Jordan Evelyn was in the Uniondale gym, meticulously working on his floater. He had a feeling it could come in handy with a trip to the county final at stake.

That proved to be exactly the case, as Evelyn fought for the rebound on his one-and-one miss at the free-throw line and knocked down a floater from about five feet out with five seconds remaining. No. 1 Uniondale came away with a thrilling 58-56 victory over No. 4 Port Washington in a Nassau Class AA boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State on Sunday night.

The ensuing three-point attempt for Port Washington (16-5) as time expired sailed wide. Christian Schwirzbin tied the score at 56 for the Vikings before Evelyn’s floater with a three-pointer from the left wing with 13.8 seconds left. Jalen Griffin led Port Washington with 17 points.

“Before we got here I was working on that,” said Evelyn, who finished with four points. “Hard work pays off. When we warmed up I just kept taking my practice floaters because I thought I might need it. And I ended up needing it.”

After winning a rematch of last season’s county final, Uniondale (20-1) advances to play the winner of No. 6 Massapequa and No. 2 Baldwin in the final on March 8 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum at 8 p.m. The Knights will look to win their third consecutive Nassau Class AA crown.

“They were double-boxing both of our bigs and it allowed Jordan to follow his shot,” Uniondale coach Tom Diana said. “Fortunately enough it bounced right to him . . . and we were lucky enough to get that bounce."

Freshman guard Jo-Jo Wright led Uniondale with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Joseph-Brock added 10 points for the Knights.

As Uniondale prepares to go for its third straight county title, Wright said his team’s mindset will be more of the same.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Same thing we did today,” Wright said. “Just get that win and keep working.”