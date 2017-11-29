Upstate/Downstate Challenge schedule
For Long Island boys basketball fans, Saturday’s 10th Upstate/Downstate Challenge at Uniondale High School offers a five-game feast matching top local schools against top out-of-town opponents.
The action begins at 11 a.m. with the Scarsdale-South Side game and ends with host Uniondale, led by returning All-Long Island point guard Danny Ashley, facing Middletown at 7 p.m.
The full schedule
11 a.m. – Scarsdale vs. South Side
1 p.m. – Mt. St. Michael vs. Elmont
3 p.m. – New Rochelle vs. St. Anthony’s
5 p.m. – Byram Hills vs. Baldwin
7 p.m. – Middletown vs. Uniondale