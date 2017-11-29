TODAY'S PAPER
Upstate/Downstate Challenge schedule

Uniondale's Danny Ashley takes off for the basket

Uniondale's Danny Ashley takes off for the basket against Freeport on Feb. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Bob Herzog  bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
For Long Island boys basketball fans, Saturday’s 10th Upstate/Downstate Challenge at Uniondale High School offers a five-game feast matching top local schools against top out-of-town opponents.

The action begins at 11 a.m. with the Scarsdale-South Side game and ends with host Uniondale, led by returning All-Long Island point guard Danny Ashley, facing Middletown at 7 p.m.

The full schedule

11 a.m. – Scarsdale vs. South Side

1 p.m. – Mt. St. Michael vs. Elmont

3 p.m. – New Rochelle vs. St. Anthony’s

5 p.m. – Byram Hills vs. Baldwin

7 p.m. – Middletown vs. Uniondale

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

