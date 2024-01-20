Dominic Obukwelu's double-double propels Valley Stream North past Valley Stream South

Dominic Obukwelu soared toward the basket and jammed the ball through the hoop with his right hand, putting a rim-rocking exclamation point on the best scoring game of his varsity career.

No. 10 in the home white uniform showed up everywhere in the big picture Friday night, delivering 36 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to power Valley Stream North to a 63-49 win over Valley Stream South in their Nassau Conference A-VI matchup.

“It was a pretty good game,” Obukwelu said humbly.

Valley Stream South coach Mike O’Brien described the 6-4 senior guard/forward’s offensive output this way: “Felt like about 60.”

Obukwelu made 11 two-point field goals, four three-pointers and two free throws. He’s now averaging a team-high 21.3 points.

So why is this two-time Newsday Top 100 player so good?

“Because he’s the hardest-working player that I’ve coached,” Spartans coach Mike McVeigh said. “… He’s early in the gym. He’s asking me if there’s extra gym time [so] he can come before. He wants to stay late. He puts in the time.

“And he cares. When he’s on the bench, he’s talking to his teammates. He’s pulling the freshmen aside to talk to them. He’s that kind of special leader. And he’s a special kid.”

The first-place Spartans (12-3, 8-0 Nassau A-VI) could claim their first conference crown since 2017. They also could contend for the program’s first county title.

“We’re not really the team that worries what’s going to happen later in the year,” McVeigh said. “That might happen. That might not happen. We’ll see what happens.”

Obukwelu scored 15 in the opening quarter, helping Valley Stream North go up 19-15.

“For me, every time I see the ball go through the hoop, that’s when my confidence goes all the way up,” Obukwelu said.

Teammate Vincent Rienzie scored seven of his 17 in the second period. The lead swelled to 17 before the Spartans settled for a 34-19 halftime advantage.

Brady DelValle, who paced the Falcons with 17, scored five in a 10-0 third-quarter run that cut it to 39-32.

But Obukwelu countered with five in a 7-2 burst that put Valley Stream South up 46-34.

His late dunk in the fourth made it 63-44.

Valley Stream South fell for the second time to Obukwelu’s team. But the Falcons (5-11, 3-5) are still shooting for a Class A playoff berth.

“I think it’s 50-50,” O’Brien said. “I think if we play the way we’re capable of playing, we can make it.”