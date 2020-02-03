As we are approaching the final full week of the regular season in Long Island boys basketball, the level of play continues to rise and the intensity on the court follows suit. Here are a few telling results, big performances, milestones and another Newsday Top 10 for boys basketball.

Telling results

Kings Park 60, Half Hollow Hills West 53: In a matchup of top two teams in Suffolk League V, Kings Park rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to outscore Hills West, 20-11, in the final period. Jack Garside scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and also had six assists. Both teams have one loss in league play this season -- against each other.

South Side 64, Jericho 51: The Cyclones handed Jericho its second loss in Nassau A-III, led by 20 points from Jake Murphy. The conference has been tightly contested all season, with Roslyn, Jericho, South Side and Hewlett competing at the top.

Bethpage 57, Wantagh 47: Matt Lane had 18 points, including eight in the third quarter, and 10 rebounds for Bethpage. Both teams are tied for first in the conference, with their lone loss coming to each other.

Center Moriches 77, Southampton 59: Southampton has been the toughest test for the defending Long Island Class B champions in league play, and the two teams played another tough game last week. Emond Frazier had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win. Center Moriches is 17-1 overall.

St. Dominic 63, Chaminade 56: St. Dominic proved it can play with the top teams in a very competitive CHSAA. Willy Ford had 20 points and Ben Toussant had 18 points in the win.

Big Performances

Ahkee Anderson, Center Moriches: A Newsday All-Long Island selection last year, Anderson had 34 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a win over Mattituck.

Kip Dallaris, Cold Spring Harbor: He had three big performances for the Seahawks last week, starting with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Malverne. Dallaris followed that with 26 points in a loss to Academy Charter, and 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a win over East Rockaway.

Myles Goddard, Amityville: Goddard had a busy week. He scored 26 of his 34 points in a 51-point second half and finished with 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks in a win over Miller Place. He also had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Shoreham-Wading River and 19 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Wyandanch.

Jalen Griffin, Port Washington: He had 35 points in a Nassau AA-II win over East Meadow.

Jo-Jo Wright, Uniondale: He scored 22 points with seven assists in a win over Massapequa and followed it with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a win over Syosset. The freshman guard has helped lead Uniondale to an undefeated Nassau AA-I record.

Accomplishments

Malik Edmead, Deer Park: He scored his 1,500th point in a victory over West Islip. The dynamic guard is averaging 23.9 points per game this season.

Anthony Daley, Deer Park: He broke the school record for three-pointers in a season, upping his total to 70 in a win over Smithtown East. Jordan Rios had the previous record (63) set in 2019, according to coach John McCaffrey.

Jordan Riley, Brentwood: Riley, a junior, scored his 1,000th point in a win over Ward Melville, and finished with 35 points in the victory. Riley is one of the most dynamic players on Long Island, and has elevated his game over the summer to lead the Indians. He followed with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Central Islip as Brentwood clinched its ninth straight league title, assistant coach Steve Rochester said.

Thomas Cirrito, Miller Place: He scored his 1,000th point in a victory over Mt. Sinai, finishing with 19 points in the contest.

Down to the Wire

Longwood 58, Sachem East 56: Jeremiah Mobley hit a three-pointer with 18.7 seconds remaining to give Longwood a 57-56 lead . Mobley finished with 13 points and six assists and Ke'Andre Penceal had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions. Mobley also broke the school-record for three-pointers in a season with 56, according to the Longwood coaching staff. Brian Trefett held the previous mark (53).

Comsewogue 55, Smithtown East 53: Tyler Shannon hit a layup off a pick-and-roll with Jaden Martinez with 1.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Comsewogue its final margin. Shannon finished with 12 points and six rebounds and Martinez had 11 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

North Shore 49, Floral Park 46: Jake Sasso hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lead North Shore in Nassau A-IV.

St. Mary's 64, Holy Trinity 63: Sal Saputo hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left to give St. Mary's a four-point cushion in the CHSAA win. Darius Coleman finished with 27 points and six rebounds in the win.

Oyster Bay 52, Academy Charter 51: Max Weinberg made a free throw to break a tie at 51 with less than two seconds left for Oyster Bay in Nassau B/C. Weinberg had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Bay Shore 68, Riverhead 66: Aaron Davis (15 points, 18 rebounds) hit a free throw with 11 seconds left and grabbed a rebound off Riverhead's missed attempt for a tie just before the buzzer in the Suffolk II win.

Bellport 67, North Babylon 59: Mike Alvarado drained a three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Bellport then outscored North Babylon, 10-2, in the extra period for a Suffolk IV win. The win also clinched a playoff spot for Bellport, according to coach Peter Grossi.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Long Island Lutheran (17-3)

2. Brentwood (18-1)

3. Uniondale (15-1)

4. Northport (18-1)

5. St. Anthony’s (15-3)

6. Center Moriches (17-1)

7. Amityville (17-2)

8. Baldwin (12-4)

9. St. Mary’s (12-5)

10. Holy Trinity (14-5)