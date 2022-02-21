Even during difficult shooting nights, Farvens Ulysse understands that he always has the green light for the Malverne boys basketball team.

On Monday night, he demonstrated exactly why.

With the score knotted in the final minute of a Nassau Class B semifinal, Ulysse knocked down a contested, go-ahead jumper from just outside the paint with 41 seconds remaining as No. 2 Malverne outlasted No. 3 Wheatley, 49-46, on Monday night at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

Malverne (18-2) will return to Hofstra on March 2 to take on Friends Academy in the county final.

"I had a rough game, so I knew that it was the last shot and I had confidence in myself," said Ulysse, who finished with seven points and three assists. "My coaches had confidence in me. I felt ready and at the end of the day I feel like I can take that shot and I made it. And I thank my coaches for allowing me to take that shot."

Wheatley turned the ball over on the ensuing possession with 17.7 seconds left and fouled Trey Robinson – who had 12 points and eight rebounds – and converted a pair of free throws to extend the Malverne lead to 48-44. A layup by Wheatley’s Nate Song then cut it to 48-46 with 7.1 seconds to go before Ulysse knocked down a free throw a second later to make it a three-point game.

The Mules prevailed on the final possession, with Wheatley missing a deep three-point attempt as time expired.

Josh Croom led the way for Malverne with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. DeAndre Blagrove recorded 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Malverne assistant coach Miles Eason said the Mules know they can lean on Ulysse in critical spots down the stretch.

"He knows that when he gets that shot that he needs to take it," Eason said. "We have the ultimate confidence in him – he’s been doing it for us all year. So it’s no big deal for us. When the ball touches his hand we tell him to shoot it…He’s got the green light."

Malverne jumped out to a blazing 17-2 start with 3:06 left in the opening quarter, and held a 22-10 advantage entering the second by utilizing its superior size and length.

Quick hands on the defensive end led to numerous transition baskets for the Wildcats, however. They progressively chipped away until the 5:38 mark of the fourth when they moved head for the first time at 36-35 on a free throw from Jimmy O’Connell, who led Wheatley with 13 points.

Wheatley (14-6) stretched its lead to 44-39 with 1:55 remaining before a crucial three from Croom followed by two free throws from Chad Wesley tied the score and set the table for Malverne’s triumphant finish.

"This was a good, tough win," Croom said. "Now we just need to focus on the next one and winning a championship."