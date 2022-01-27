Zaire Baines becomes Long Island's all-time scoring leader
Portledge's Zaire Baines scored 40 points to became Long Island's all-time scoring leader in the Panthers' 75-53 win over the Stony Brook School on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in a PSAA game at Island Garden in West Hempstead.
