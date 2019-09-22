TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Long Island Lutheran's Zed Key commits to play college basketball at Ohio State

Long Island Lutheran's Zed Key dunks against South

Long Island Lutheran's Zed Key dunks against South Shore in the second half of the New York State Federation Class AA semifinals on March 22 in Glens Falls, N.Y.  Photo Credit: HANS PENNINK/Hans Pennink

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Zed Key has started his senior season for the Long Island Lutheran boys basketball team on a high note. The 6-8 big man declared Sunday that he will accept a scholarship to play at Ohio State. He announced it in a Twitter post.

Key was selected to Newsday’s all-Long Island second team last season after playing a critical role for the Crusaders as they went 25-2 and beat PSAL champion South Shore and Catholic league champion Christ the King for the State Federation Class AA title. It was his first season at LuHi after transferring from Brentwood and he was the team’s sixth man, averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

“He’s just a phenomenal teammate,” LuHi coach John Buck told Newsday on the eve of the Federation title game in March. “He’s going to be really good. He’s just scratching the surface.”

Key has been one of the most sought after basketball recruits on Long Island, drawing a slew of offers. He chose the Buckeyes from a group that included Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame and USC.

Buck said last spring that Key was on track to academically qualify to play as soon as he enters college.

Key will be a starter this coming season, joining a lineup that includes 6-1 guard Andre Curbelo, Newsday’s 2018-19 Long Island Player of the Year.

