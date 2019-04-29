Last week in boys lacrosse on Long Island

Recapping the week of April 22-28 in Long Island boys lacrosse, starting with a battle between Suffolk’s finest and finishing with other notables from the spring recess. All information is current as of Monday, April 29, at noon.

Smithtown West wins in clash of Suffolk I powerhouses

Ryan Bell had six assists and John Hoffman scored four goals as Smithtown West held off a late comeback attempt by Ward Melville for an 11-8 victory. Conor Calderone went 18-for-21 on faceoffs. Danny Caddigan (three goals) and his brother, Matt, combined to score five goals for the Bulls (10-0). Jack Gillen had two goals and an assist for Ward Melville (9-2).

Massapequa and Syosset on collision course in Nassau A

Angelo Petrakis won 20 of 21 faceoffs and Colin Gleason had four goals and one assist as Massapequa (5-0) beat Farmingdale, 14-3.

Syosset beat Uniondale, 17-2, and Carey, 14-6, behind Joe Bueti’s combined eight goals and two assists. Syosset (6-0) visits Massapequa on May 1.

Manhasset over Garden City in Woodstick classic, remain undefeated in B

Louis Perfetto and Peter Lapina had one goal and one assist apiece, while Alex Racanelli made 10 saves as Manhasset defeated Garden City, 6-5, in Nassau B. Garden City is 12-1 overall and 4-1 in conference.

Maher and Spallina pacing undefeated Mount Sinai

Russell Maher scored five goals and Joey Spallina added four goals and two assists as Mount Sinai beat Shoreham-Wading River, 14-9, in a matchup of Suffolk II unbeatens. Earlier in the week, Maher (seven goals, one assist) and Spallina (four goals, seven assists) led the way in a 17-4 win over Sayville.

Harborfields picks up two more wins in Suffolk II

Aiden Costello scored the winning goal with 27 seconds left in Harborfields’ 6-5 win over Comsewogue. Three days later, the Tornadoes (9-2) defeated Sayville, 14-6, behind Thomas Sangiovanni’s three goals and four assists.

Other notable games

Justin Carroll scored the winning goal with 55 seconds left in Smithtown East’s 8-7 victory over West Islip.

Kyle Szokoli assisted on goals by Adam Astarita and Justin Tiernan in the closing minutes of Glenn’s 16-14 win over Hills West. Harley Dimino (15 saves) made three saves in the final minute to preserve the lead.

Michael Demola had four goals and one assist, and Tim Livingston made 16 saves for Sachem East in a 12-10 victory over Hills East.

Kamryn Gill’s three goals and Anthony Caputo’s 10 saves helped Riverhead edge Sachem North, 9-8.

Jack Mroczka scored the overtime winner for his sixth goal of the game in Babylon’s 10-9 victory over Rocky Point.

Dan Villari scored five goals in Plainedge’s 13-3 win over Island Trees. Plainedge, which remains undefeated in Nassau CD-II, also picked up a non-league win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 10-5, behind Scott Cappicchioni’s three goals.

Eli Fastman scored five goals and Ethan Gatto had a goal and seven assists as Roslyn defeated Jericho, 15-10, to remain unbeaten in Nassau C-II. Alex Golub made 15 saves.

Jake Maguffin scored his third goal with 24 seconds left in overtime to lead Commack past Bay Shore, 11-10. Blake Behlen had two goals and three assists. Danny Goldman made 15 saves, including two in overtime. Ethan Scully won 20 of 25 faceoffs for Bay Shore (7-3)

Chris Kavanagh and Tom Rogan finished with two goals and two assists apiece in Chaminade’s 13-9 non-league win over Fairfield Prep (CT). Chaminade is 10-0.

Andrew McAdory scored his third goal with 3:43 left to break a tie at 9 and lead St. Anthony's to an 11-9 win over Darien (CT). It completed a three-win week for the Friars (11-1). Jake Bonomi had five goals and Aidan Danenza had one goal and three assists. Jake Naso won 19 of 22 faceoffs and Alex Pazienza made 12 saves.

More notable performances

Senior John Sidorski finished with two goals and three assists as he crossed the 300-point mark in East Islip’s 13-2 win over Bellport. Sidorski added a goal and three assists in a 6-5 win over ESM on Saturday, bringing his total to 307 career points.

Paul Oswald made 24 saves for Deer Park in its 6-2 loss to Mattituck.

Zach Perotto had five goals and four assists in Babylon’s 12-7 win over Center Moriches.

Port Jefferson’s Colton VanOverberghe had eight goals and three assists in an 18-6 win over Center Moriches.

Justin Tiernan had eight goals and five assists for Glenn in a 12-5 win over West Babylon.

Longwood’s Andrew Knox scored the winner with 1:45 left in OT in an 8-7 non-league win over Center Moriches.

James Ringer had six goals and five assists for Bayport-Blue Point in a 20-15 win over Hills West.

Luke Hickam had two goals and six assists for Oceanside in a 13-8 win over East Meadow.

Jesse Candel scored unassisted with 1:37 left to break a 6-6 tie and give Lynbrook the win over Bethpage.

Stephen Grabher had four goals, two assists and won 13 of 16 faceoffs in North Shore’s 8-6 non-league win over Port Washington.

UPCOMING GAMES

April 30th

Kellenberg at St. Anthony’s, 4:30 p.m.

May 1st

Syosset at Massapequa, 6 p.m.

Smithtown West at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m.

Jericho at New Hyde Park, 5 p.m.

North Shore at Cold Spring Harbor, 7 p.m.

May 2nd

Islip at Bayport-Blue Point, 7 p.m.

May 3rd

Ward Melville at Commack, 4:15 p.m.

Bay Shore at Smithtown West, 5 p.m.

Cold Spring Harbor at Seaford, 4:15 p.m.

New Hyde Park at Sewanhaka, 4:45 p.m.

May 4th

Locust Valley at Wantagh, 10 a.m.

Farmingdale at Oceanside, 3:00 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE RANKINGS

1. Garden City (12-0)

2. Chaminade (10-0)

3. Smithtown West (11-1)

4. St. Anthony’s (9-1)

5. Syosset (11-1)

6. Manhasset (9-1)

7. Massapequa (9-2)

8. Ward Melville (9-2)

9. Mount Sinai (12-0)

10. Shoreham-Wading River (9-2)